This holiday season is giving Gilmore Girls. Thanks to two notable (but very different) reunions, fans have reason to feel especially nostalgic about the beloved early-2000s comedy-drama series. The latest linkup was between Lauren Graham, who starred as Lorelai Gilmore throughout the show’s 7 seasons, and Danny Strong, who joined in Season 4 as Doyle McMaster, Rory’s prickly newspaper colleague at Yale.

Graham and Strong’s characters didn’t often appear on screen together, but the two actors still have a Gilmore Girls bond. After having a chance run-in, they commemorated the moment with a selfie and shared it with fans on social media on Dec. 16. Strong posted the photo on Instagram, writing, “Look who I ran into last night! It’s the uber talented @laurengraham !!! Still as cool and fun as ever!!”

Sharing it to her stories, Graham wrote (per People), “So fun seeing you! xL.”

Neither shared where they happened to meet up, but there appeared to be other people (including a photobomber) and bookshelves in the background. Whatever the event was, fans were thrilled to see two Gilmore Girls vets in the same place again. “My GG heart is so happy,” one wrote in the comments, while another added, “Love this so much!!”

It’s been “the year of Gilmore reunions,” according to another fan. And they’re not wrong. Graham, in particular, has been doing some heavy lifting. She recently reprised her role alongside Scott Patterson as her partner and chief coffee provider, Luke Danes, in a charming Walmart Christmas commercial. The two brought back their familiar banter and Lorelai’s constant need for “coffee, coffee, coffee.”

Graham has also been known to meet up with her onscreen mom Kelly Bishop, who played Emily Gilmore. They had a particularly special reunion in September, when Graham surprised fans by acting as the guest moderator at one of Bishop’s book events. “This was simply one of the best nights of my life,” Graham wrote on Instagram afterward. “Thank you all for showing us so much love! Kelly’s book, The Third Gilmore Girl, is out now. xL”

Of course, fans always want to know if a bigger Gilmore Girls reunion is coming — like, say, a continuation of the four-part revival series, A Year in the Life. Graham told E! in early December that it’s up to creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, but she was able to shed a little more light on what life is like now for Luke and Lorelai.

“They’re definitely still together,” she said. “I don’t know what sort of grandchildren situation there might be, but I think we’re living happily in town.”