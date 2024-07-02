Lauren Graham and Kelly Bishop’s Gilmore Girls reunion has fans feeling nostalgic.

The former co-stars played mother-daughter duo Lorelai and Emily Gilmore on the hit 2000s drama, and on June 28, Graham shared a sweet reunion selfie with Bishop. “Here’s to the ladies who lunch.#Kelly,” she wrote in a caption.

Commenting under the photo, which shows the pair posing together at lunch wearing sunglasses, fans quickly expressed their delight over Graham and Bishop’s recent get-together.

“The best duo!! Please make another revival! It's time!!” one user commented on Instagram. “Oh this makes my heart so happy,” another wrote. “Our favorite TV mom and daughter duo.”

Other fans also noticed the significance of the reunion snap being posted on a Friday. In the original Gilmore Girls, Lorelai (Graham) and her daughter Rory (played by Alexis Bledel) had a weekly tradition of attending “Friday night dinners” at Emily’s home.

“Friday night dinners have resumed?!” one fan wrote, while another joked, “Oh so it’s Friday afternoon lunches now?!”

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, Gilmore Girls originally aired for seven seasons (2000 — 2007) and centered on the lives of the mother and daughter, Lorelai and Rory Gilmore in the fictional town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut.

Gilmore Girls’ Lauren Graham and Kelly Bishop. @laurengraham / Instagram

Along with Graham, Bishop, and Bledel, the show also starred the likes of Scott Patterson and Melissa McCarthy. In 2016, the revival mini-series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life debuted on Netflix, and saw the show’s main cast reprise their beloved characters.

Graham’s recent reunion selfie isn’t the first time she’s delighted Gilmore Girls fans on Instagram. In March, the actor announced she’d joined the social media platform with a reference to the Season 4 episode “Ballrooms and Biscotti,” which originally aired in 2003.

For her first-ever IG post, Graham wore a green T-shirt with the phrase “Everyone loves an Irish girl.” As noted by eagle-eyed fans, it was the same T-shirt her character wore on the series in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. “Seems like as good a day as any to finally get on Instagram,” Graham captioned the post.