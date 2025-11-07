As you continue your Gilmore Girls rewatch this fall, you may find yourself revisiting that old, familiar question: Team Jess, Dean, or Logan?

In a recent People interview, Matt Czuchry and Jared Padalecki (who played Logan and Dean) were asked just that. And while Padalecki, for his part, said he was Team Jess today — even though, he acknowledged: “They all were flawed, let’s be clear” — Czuchry made the case for his own character’s prospects with comments that will thrill the Huntzberger hive.

Rory & Logan’s Love Story

“It’s kind of changed for me over the course of time,” Czuchry said of assessing Rory’s beaus. (In fact, in a 2015 panel, he voiced his support for Team Jess, per People.)

But the Resident alum said that Rory and Logan’s storyline in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life gave him a new perspective. In the 2016 revival event, Logan was engaged and having an affair with Rory. So involved were the erstwhile college sweethearts that when Rory revealed she was pregnant in the final moments of the series, fans — and members of the show’s crew, too — concluded that timing-wise, Logan was almost certainly the father.

The Netflix series was “so much fun,” Czuchry said, adding: “I think if he changes his life, then I could see Logan coming back and being with Rory. He would be in a completely different place in his life.”

Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Indeed, while Logan was Rory’s longest relationship on Gilmore Girls, the pair stumbled over timing. Logan proposed to Rory in the ending of the original series, but Rory wasn’t quite ready for that path — and a decade later, they were still in each other’s lives, but Logan was engaged to a French heiress.

Czuchry’s comments suggest his hope for the pair to finally work it out in a new stage of life. So... might his theory pan out on screen?

The Future Of Gilmore Girls

For now, there aren’t any official plans for a third iteration of Gilmore Girls — but nearly 10 years after A Year in the Life, hopes are high as ever. Recently, for example, Lauren Graham voiced her desire to do a holiday reunion. “That’s what I think the Brits do so well with their beloved shows, is that you get the Christmas special. So it’s not episodes, but it’s seeing all your friends together again,” she said.

And as Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino told Bustle shortly after, “Look, any chance I have to work with Lauren Graham — if there’s snow, if there’s rain, if there’s mosquitoes, I’ll still do it. She’s my girl.”