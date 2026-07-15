Fans have been pining for the Gilmore Girls lifestyle for 26 years and counting — for the comfort of Luke’s Diner, the endlessly cozy fall ‘fits, the dreamy la la laa la las punctuating every moment of small-town life. But even though you can’t actually live in the fictional Stars Hollow, you can live in the home that briefly stood in for Lorelai and Rory’s on the show. But the girls would likely balk at its multi-million-dollar price point.

While Gilmore Girls filmed in Burbank, its pilot was actually shot in Unionville, a Canadian town north of Toronto. If you rewatch the pilot closely, you might notice that some places look a little different for this reason — from Luke’s Diner to the Gilmores’ abode. Now, as reported by Country & Town House, that original Canadian house is on the market for the first time since its brush with showbiz.

The listing from Sylvia Morris with Century 21 Leading Edge Realty Inc. shows the four-bed, four-bath home in all its glory. Listed at $3,880,000 CAD (almost $2.8 million USD), the historic property — dating back to 1875 — features a picturesque veranda and bright, beautiful kitchen (that the girls would mostly use for eating takeout, of course). The home is 2,840 square feet, with an additional 550 square feet in the form of a detached heritage building that once served as the village bakery (the charm!) but now works as a studio or home office — aka, the perfect place to channel Rory and lock in for an afternoon of reading or writing.

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According to the listing, the home is located steps away from Unionville’s historic Main Street. Its familiar storefronts served as the backdrop to Stars Hollow for the pilot episode.

Of course, you don’t need to shell out millions to enjoy a slice of Stars Hollow life. (Lorelai and Rory’s budget might be the stuff of TV magic, anyway.) Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino’s travels through small-town Connecticut inspired the fictional town. So if it’s a Gilmore Girls-coded vibe you’re after, maybe it’s time for a New England getaway this fall. As Sherman-Palladino once told Deseret News of her stop in the town of Washington, “If I can make people feel this much of what I felt walking around this fairy town, I thought that would be wonderful.”