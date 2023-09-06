With the show’s cozy vibes and autumnal aesthetic, Gilmore Girls appears to resonate with fans more than usual during the fall. So much so, that a chunky sweater featured in the first-ever episode has begun circulating online. The oversized, cream-colored garment is worn by the beloved character of Rory Gilmore (played by Alexis Bledel), and the hashtag #rorygilmoresweater has racked up more than 22 million views on TikTok ahead of the fall season.

As the show’s former costumer Valerie Campbell pointed out in her own viral TikTok, the original Gilmore Girls sweater appears to be handmade, made of wool, and is likely impossible to find. “They shot the pilot episode in Ontario, Canada, and it was most likely purchased in a vintage shop or one of the local stores,” she explained. However, fans have been drawing attention to plenty of impressive dupes that are almost identical to Rory’s Season 1 attire.

If you’re hoping to add the Gilmore Girls sweater to your fall wardrobe, similar pieces that have been doing the rounds on TikTok can be found on Amazon, Princess Polly, and Calvin Klein. Although, you’d better act fast, as it seems many fans have been busy trying to purchase one for themselves.

“I need this sweater in my life!” one excited fan gushed on TikTok, while another wrote: “The original Rory sweater is perfection and it’s because of those small details like the neckline!”

Rory Gilmore’s wardrobe isn’t the only thing to have piqued the interest of Gilmore Girls fans on TikTok, Reddit, and beyond as of late, as the show’s canceled spin-off, unaired pilot episode, alternate ending theories, viral continuity errors, easter eggs, and much more, have been widely shared among fans in recent months.