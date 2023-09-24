Gisele Bündchen “Wouldn't Change” Anything About Her Divorce From Tom Brady

At 43, Gisele Bündchen is “in a different place” in her life. “I’m able to choose more of what I want. I think before I was more surviving, and now I'm living, which is different,” the supermodel and mother of two explained in a Sept. 24 CBS News Sunday Morning interview from her home in Costa Rica’s Nicoya Peninsula. “I wouldn’t have any other life. I wouldn’t have done it. If they say, can you change something in your life? I wouldn’t change absolutely anything.” And, yes, that regret-free mindset even applies to Bündchen’s recent divorce from Tom Brady, too.

“I mean, it’s not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for,” she elaborated of her 13-year marriage to the NFL vet, with whom she shares children Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, ending in October 2022. “My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen. But I think you have to accept, you know, sometimes that the way you are in your 20s, it’s sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart. He’s the father of my kids, so I always wish him the best, and I’m so grateful that he gave me wonderful children, and I think, you know, when a door shuts, other doors open.”

Following months of rumored marital issues, Brady and Bündchen announced their divorce via social media in October 2022. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” the retired quarterback posted to his Instagram Stories at the time. “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

In her own social media statement, Bündchen echoed that they had “grown apart” but planned to prioritize co-parenting their children, adding, “I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Months later, Bündchen further opened up about the divorce in a March 2023 Vanity Fair interview, reiterating that she and Brady realized they “just wanted different things” from the relationship, as time went by. “That doesn’t mean you don’t love the person,” she continued. “It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It’s a dance. It’s a balance. When you love someone, you don’t put them in a jail and say, ‘You have to live this life.’ You set them free to be who they are, and if you want to fly the same direction, then that’s amazing.”