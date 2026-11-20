My favorite Thanksgiving tradition is sitting around the fireplace, getting cozied up in pajamas and blankets, grabbing some snacks (because I will not be eating the food, thank you), and putting on something nostalgic and wholesome: Gossip Girl’s Thanksgiving episodes. None of your family drama on Thanksgiving will ever compare to the sheer chaos that unravels at Lily van der Woodsen and Eleanor Waldorf’s homes each year.

However, for as unhinged as Gossip Girl gets, their Thanksgiving still pales in comparison to... Glee.

In all fairness, the musical series only had one Thanksgiving episode during its six-season run, which is why it doesn’t have the same reputation as Gossip Girl, which basically made Thanksgiving episodes an annual tradition. But that single episode defied all logic, making Thanksgiving feel camp and ending on the most dramatic note for literally no reason at all.

The episode starts out warm and giddy, with some of New Directions’ graduates, Quinn, Santana, Mercedes, Mike, and Puck, going home for Thanksgiving. Sounds normal, right? But Sectionals is on Thanksgiving, so Finn — the New Directions’ interim coach because Mr. Schuester is trying to save the arts in Washington, D.C. or something — pairs each veteran with a newbie to prepare for the competition, instead of letting them spend time with family.

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The newbies don’t play much of a role until the end of the episode (they never were that important), but Quinn and Santana get into a diva-off, where Quinn brags that she’s in an affair with an almost-divorced older professor and Santana takes swipes at her past, resulting in a slap so well-executed that even Santana couldn’t help but praise it. This would’ve ended the dinner on Gossip Girl. For them, it was just another day in the choir room.

Back in New York, Rachel and Kurt decide not to go home for Thanksgiving to avoid their exes Finn and Blaine, opting instead to host an “orphans’ dinner” at their Bushwick loft, aka the most depressing way to say Friendsgiving. It starts off weird enough, with Rachel’s fling, Brody, making her (a vegetarian, mind you) massage the turkey sensually. But then a gaggle of fabulous “orphans” show up, and their leader, Sarah Jessica Parker, walks in (oh yeah, she’s Kurt’s boss at Vogue), immediately kicking off one of Glee’s most... infamous numbers.

Yes, I’m talking about Rachel, Kurt, and Parker’s spirited rendition of the Scissor Sisters’ “Let’s Have A Kiki,” which toes the line between camp and cringe perfectly... until they have to tell Brody what a “kiki” is. Kurt and Rachel don’t even know these people, but they all nail the poses. It is New York, after all.

Then, as if this wasn’t overstimulating enough, Rachel decides to mash it up with “Turkey Lurkey Time,” reminding us that yes, there is a song made for Thanksgiving. Even the dancers are caught off-guard, as if voguing in a stranger’s home wasn’t weird enough. It’s one of those numbers that make Gleeks feel ashamed to call themselves fans, but love to rewatch when no one else is around because it’s pure absurd comedy.

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As if that wasn’t enough theatrical greatness or secondhand embarrassment, depending on how you look at it, Finn chooses PSY’s “Gangnam Style” as one of New Directions’ Sectionals songs, because Glee couldn’t resist taking on every dance trend of the time.

Between Tina taking the lead on vocals but getting shoved to the background for the dance, and Jake dismissing Korean as “gibberish,” the whole thing felt racist. Even Glee creator Ryan Murphy said he was “mortified,” calling it the show’s worst performance. And yet, it was still less weird than the Warblers singing Flo Rida’s “Whistle” in a high school auditorium full of families.

Even worse, “Gangnam Style” ends up being the only number that the New Directions could perform because Marley faints onstage, ending the entire episode. Yes, it served a purpose for her storyline, but did that really need to happen at Sectionals? And on Thanksgiving, at that?

Even though most of the Glee characters were completely sidetracked by showtunes, which is valid, at least Rachel and Kurt had more fun than anyone on Gossip Girl.