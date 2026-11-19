Lily van der Woodsen may not have always been right. After all, the Gossip Girl matriarch (Kelly Rutherford) sent her daughter Serena’s (Blake Lively) teacher to prison and hooked up with her ex-boyfriend the night before her wedding. But despite her missteps, many of her opinions have aged like a fine wine, especially when it comes to Thanksgiving.

In Gossip Girl’s first of many iconic Thanksgiving episodes, the van der Woodsens — who were living in a hotel as their place was being renovated — find themselves uninvited from Blair Waldorf’s (Leighton Meester) family dinner after she and Serena had another falling out (who remembers what this one was about?). Lily didn’t even care, because she’d rather go to Chinatown anyway.

“There's nothing wrong with having Chinese food on Thanksgiving,” she tells her kids. “Jews have been doing it on Christmas since forever.” And she’s right to want Chinese food, because Thanksgiving food is terrible. Yes, I said it.

With apologies to your mom’s cooking, traditional Thanksgiving food isn’t as exciting or flavorful as Chinese food — or most cuisines, for that matter. No matter how you cook that turkey, it will be dry, and I will no longer be gas-lit into thinking that gravy and cranberry sauce are an acquired taste.

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And no, there aren’t any sides that can save dinner — not mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, or even mac n’ cheese. Seriously, of all the amazing pastas out there, why do we go with the blandest option every year? Also, whoever decided to put marshmallows on top of sweet potatoes should pay a fine for emotional damages.

Thanksgiving is meant for spending time with our loved ones, and I’m not sacrificing dinner for the sake of culinary satisfaction, so I’ve gotten used to ordering my own Chinese or filling my plate with buttered rolls and pie. (I will acquiesce to the tradition of pie as dessert.)

That said, we deserve better. Why do we show our gratitude by wearing our stretchiest jeans and eating the blandest dishes America has to offer? And more importantly, why do we spend hours in the kitchen making said food, taking away from that precious family time? Ordering Chinese solves those problems with minimal effort and maximum return for our taste buds.

Yes, Lily went on to host more traditional (and lavish) Thanksgiving dinners in future seasons. And if there’s anything I’m especially grateful for, it’s that those holidays provided us with some of the most entertaining and unhinged episodes in TV history. But when it comes to the cuisine, she had it right the first time around: just stick to Chinese. Not only will it taste better, but it will save you money when the turkey inevitably gets overcooked.