The Golden Bachelor star Leslie Fhima’s recent one-on-one date with Gerry Turner marked a “turning point” in their relationship. After an adventurous day on an ATV, they ended the day in, what else, but a hot tub somewhere out in the middle of nature.

“I was so happy to get that date because it was real life,” she gushed to ABC’s On the Red Carpet afterward, previewing a life together with Gerry outside of reality TV.

“We just had so much fun. And we laugh a lot. He gets my jokes and my humor. He makes me laugh. He pretty much embodies everything I want in a man.”

Just before their date, however, the 64-year-old mom of three almost left The Golden Bachelor when her son needed her back home in Minnesota. As Leslie recently shared with E!, though, her son swiftly asked her to stay on the show.

She explained, “Just because your kids are bigger doesn’t mean they don’t have problems. So [I’m] a mother first and if my son had said, ‘I need you now,’ I would have left. Because that’s who I am.”

Now, her son — along with the rest of her family — will get the chance to meet Gerry during Hometown Dates. In a sneak peek at the Nov. 2 episode, Leslie’s grandson adorably warns the Golden Bachelor, “You better not hurt my ‘Glama.’” It seemed to work: Another clip shows Gerry and Leslie kissing in the street.

Those aren’t the only clues that the Minnesota visit went well — or that Gerry and Leslie could still be together after The Golden Bachelor, for that matter.

Gerry’s “Girl”

Though Gerry’s made no secret that he’s torn between his final three women, who also include Theresa Nist and Faith Martin, he might’ve already shown his cards in the Oct. 26 episode. During a carnival-themed group date on the Santa Monica Pier, he whispered in Leslie’s ear, “I’m falling in love with you. You’re my girl.”

Disney/John Fleenor

That might not have been the 72-year-old grandfather’s only slip-up either. One Redditor claimed on Oct. 24 that they had “proof” of who Gerry ends up with, attaching a YouTube video of a virtual interview he recently did with Us Weekly.

“Look very very closely in the mirror behind him,” the fan wrote, with commenters confirming their suspicions that a woman who looks like Leslie appeared to be seated in the background.

Though other Redditors dubbed the evidence “inconclusive,” if true, that would certainly seem to suggest Gerry proposed to Leslie in the Golden Bachelor finale. Another potential spoiler, courtesy of Reality Steve, already revealed that she’ll make it that far, too. The Bachelor Nation blogger revealed that Leslie and Theresa are the final two women who met Gerry’s family in Costa Rica.

Leslie’s Golden Era

After filming wrapped in late August, Leslie returned to Minnesota, where she’s been sharing glimpses at her “Glama” life. Her recent adventures with her three grandchildren include making her famous S’more bars and running into Michelle Young at a Minnesota Vikings football game.

Worth noting: Leslie lives only about 250 miles away from Gerry’s home in Indiana. Whether or not their potential engagement is why she wrote she was all smiles about two weeks post-filming, Leslie is embracing her “Golden Era,” either way.