During The Golden Bachelor’s Fantasy Suites episode, Gerry Turner had overnight dates with both Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist — bringing him one step closer to a decision about who gets his final rose.

Usually, the Bachelor sends one woman home after overnights, with the remaining women going on to meet his family. But Gerry’s season has followed a slightly altered schedule (like when he only had three hometown dates instead of four), and this is no exception.

During the Nov. 30 finale, both Leslie and Theresa will be meeting Gerry’s daughters, whom he shares with his late wife Toni.

Gerry’s Daughters Love The Bachelor

Often, the Bachelor’s family expresses a bit of skepticism during these final visits — with parents and loved ones wondering whether their child has really fallen in love in a matter of weeks.

But Gerry’s daughters, Jenny Young and Angie Warner, actually love The Bachelor, so they ostensibly believe in the process. Gerry told Variety that both women are “big fans,” and encouraged him to apply when he felt “down on [his] luck.”

They supported their dad as he prepared for filming. “One of the pieces of advice my daughters gave me was to be genuine and be true to myself,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

They also advised him not to kiss anyone on the first night, Gerry revealed on The Jennifer Hudson Show. But, uh, that didn’t really work out.

A Close-Knit Crew

Gerry’s two granddaughters, Payton and Charlee Young, have enthusiastically cheered him on throughout the Golden Bachelor process. “My granddaughters have had guests to my house since this all started, and they pick their friends that are big fans of the show,” he told Variety.

His daughters have only recently stepped into the public eye for their dad — like at the Country Music Association Awards, where Gerry presented an award and brought Angie as his red-carpet date.

Memories With Mom

These days, Gerry recently told People, the family has a (literally) sweet way of remembering Toni by making her Christmas cinnamon balls, which he referenced in an early Golden Bachelor episode.

“She’d spend hours. They were delicious,” he said. “So all of us, both girls and myself now, have decided that whatever we do on Christmas, we’re going to make cinnamon balls. She loved Christmas; she loved decorating and doing all that stuff.”