Gerry & Theresa From The Golden Bachelor Have A New Idea For Where To Live

With their wedding just days away, the first Golden Bachelor couple is still working out the logistics of integrating their lives. Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist appeared on Live with Kelly and Mark on Dec. 26, and they gave fans an update about the city they might call home as newlyweds. It turns out there’s a new surprise front-runner — a city they’d already seemingly ruled out.

The Great Compromise

The question of where Turner would move with any future bride was a question throughout his time as the Golden Bachelor. After the finale aired and fans saw he’d proposed to Nist, he revealed they had common ground when it came to where they’d like to live. He told People that he’d been interested in Charleston, South Carolina, for years and was happy to discover that Nist has a son who lives in the area.

“And all of a sudden it’s like, there’s a big problem that is gone,” Turner told the outlet. “The issue of compromising on where to live and how to reconcile families and all of that is, it’s no longer an issue.”

Initially, their plan to move to Charleston included saying goodbye to his home in Indiana and hers in New Jersey. Now, however, they’re no longer so sure about that. Turner told Live hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos that he’s really been warming to the idea of living in New Jersey since he started visiting Nist there.

John Fleenor/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Moving… Nowhere?

“You know, early on, we thought Charleston would be a great area,” he said on Live. “I talked about living there; she has family there. But since being in New Jersey a few times, I really like the area.”

Turner noted that they’re planning to explore both areas while house-hunting, “which doubles the fun.” For him, “the real selling point” of New Jersey is that it’s “gorgeous” and close to the ocean, he explained. Meanwhile, Nist seemed on board, if her grin as her fiancé talked about his newfound love for her home state was any indication.

But First, A Wedding

For now, they have their fast-approaching wedding to focus on. The couple is set to be married in a televised ceremony on Jan. 4, and they’re excited about it. Turner posted three photos on Instagram on Dec. 31, captioning them, “A lazy afternoon on NYE, with our wedding only a few days away.” After that, it’ll really be time to settle on where they want to live together.