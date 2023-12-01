Theresa's Engagement Ring On The Golden Bachelor Marks A Meaningful First

When Gerry Turner decided to propose to Theresa Nist in The Golden Bachelor finale, he chose a stunning piece of jewelry: a princess cut diamond flanked by two baguettes and 128 smaller diamonds, People reports.

But the 3.15-carat ring isn’t just beautiful — it’s crafted with special meaning, too. Neil Lane, Bachelor Nation’s go-to jewelry designer, told People that Theresa’s ring has a “different profoundness” than other franchise rings.

A Ring That Says It All

“The diamonds all sparkle all over,” Lane said, explaining that’s how Turner viewed his new fiancée. “Elegant. I wouldn’t say simple but easy. But then when you get closer, there’s such depth. There’s such warmth. There’s so much in the ring. There’s so much in her life. There was so much detail.”

The ring is also vintage-inspired, Lane told the magazine, which fits well for the inaugural Golden Bachelor engagement. Gerry and Theresa’s first date was at a retro diner, after all! They love a good throwback moment.

Lane also said that the ring may seem “elegantly simple on the top,” but gets “complex” the closer you look at it. Similarly, for many fans, Theresa may not have been the most obvious front-runner for Gerry’s heart — but as you reexamine their relationship, it all makes perfect sense.

Disney/John Fleenor

The Diamonds Delighted Theresa

Anyone would be thrilled to receive a diamond ring, but for Theresa, the dazzling piece of jewelry is even more special because it’s her first diamond ever.

When she and her late husband Billy got married in 1972, Theresa told People, she received a gold wedding band. While it remains incredibly meaningful (and she still has it today), she was excited to get such an “absolutely gorgeous” diamond from Gerry.

Gerry & Theresa Look Ahead

Gerry, who Lane described on Instagram as “one of the nicest fellows [he’s] ever met,” recently shared his plans to relocate with Theresa to Charleston, South Carolina.

The move feels like “fate,” Gerry told the Los Angeles Times, because he was actually considering moving there before he even got engaged to Theresa. Then, during their talks, he learned that Theresa actually had family in the area.

Disney/John Fleenor

“All of a sudden, the possible obstacle of geography melted away,” he said. “Maybe it’s fate that really helped us in that department, but it really lifted a burden off both of us on what that compromise would be.”