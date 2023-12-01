Ever since he was announced as the first-ever Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner has made it clear how close he is with his family, comprised of two daughters and two granddaughters. There was just one little problem: The women are super close with their respective families, too, making it hard to imagine Gerry or his future partner moving away from their tight-knit community.

During the Nov. 30 Golden Bachelor finale, the newly engaged Gerry and Theresa Nist shared their plans for balancing their relationship with their families in different corners of the country. The solution? For now, Theresa revealed they’ve been talking on the phone nightly — so as of After the Final Rose, they haven’t moved in together yet.

That isn’t too surprising, since successful Bachelor Nation couples typically stay out of the spotlight until their season has finished airing.

That’s Amore

However, expect Gerry and Theresa’s living situation to change very soon. During the finale’s live portion, Jesse Palmer gifted the couple a romantic trip to Italy.

Gerry said the getaway was great timing because he and Theresa intended to get married quickly and could use the honeymoon. “Because at our age, we don’t have a lot of time to waste,” he said.

Ironically, it’s what Theresa told him on their very first date at the retro diner. “I want to be with someone,” she said in Week 2. “At this age, we just don’t want to waste time. Just say how you feel.”

Jesse then dropped a Bachelor Nation bombshell: Gerry and Theresa’s wedding will actually be televised, and will air live on Thursday, Jan. 4. So, things are moving along!

Home Sweet Home

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times published after the Nov. 30 finale, Gerry said fall maintenance on his Indiana home was “too much for [him] to handle” alone — and that he’d been thinking about a move to Charleston, South Carolina. And then... destiny happened.

“In conversations near the end of my journey, Theresa talked about having a son and three grandsons in the Charleston area,” he said. “All of a sudden, the possible obstacle of geography melted away. Maybe it’s fate that really helped us in that department, but it really lifted a burden off both of us on what that compromise would be.”

The Southern city is roughly equidistant from Gerry and Theresa’s respective hometowns in Indiana and New Jersey — so it might indeed be the perfect place to bring both families together.