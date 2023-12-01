Fans watched Gerry Turner pop the question to Theresa Nist in The Golden Bachelor’s last episode on Nov. 30. However, he had already revealed his proposal plans ahead of the grand finale.

Turner told People that he shared his intentions to propose to Theresa while in the Fantasy Suite, which was “the first time really that I seriously told her that I loved her.”

“It was almost an announcement of excitement. I said it three times in a row, ‘Theresa, I love you. I love you, I love you,’” he recalled. “And I go, ‘And I’m going to ask you to marry me. I don’t know if you’re going to say yes, but I’m going to ask you.’”

Turner added that when it was time to film the final episode, he was “very confident that she was my person.”

Theresa Wasn’t Quite So Sure

Heading into The Golden Bachelor finale, Theresa wasn’t certain she would be chosen over fellow finalist Leslie Fhima despite Turner’s Fantasy Suite promise.

“When she came down the walkway, she didn't know if she was the first person making that walk or the second person or the only person,” he continued to People.

Meanwhile, Theresa told the outlet: “Not once did I think I was the only person ... I was confident, but then, let's see, actually, if this really happens.”

Fantasy Suites Sealed The Deal

Theresa also echoed Turner’s comments about the significance of the Fantasy Suites, revealing that it was the first time she showed her “true personality to him.”

“When he presented me with the Fantasy Suite card, I was so enthusiastically accepting it because I really wanted to go in and delve deeper,” she told People. “And that’s what we did.”

Turner further revealed that after watching the Fantasy Suite episode, he called Theresa to declare his love.

“After that episode, I called Theresa on the phone, and I said, ‘You know, I just watched myself fall in love with you,’” he added.