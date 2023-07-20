Looking for love on The Bachelor has to be daunting enough — but to go on that very public journey as a 71-year-old widower? That’s uncharted territory. Fortunately, Gerry Turner, the newly announced leading man of ABC’s The Golden Bachelor, isn’t too fazed by the process ahead. During a recent appearance on Bachelor Happy Hour, Gerry told married co-hosts Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt that he’s “more nervous about stepping on a rake and breaking [his] nose here at home,” than anything to do with the show.

“People have asked me so many times, ‘Are you nervous?’ And I’ve said no, I’m really not,” he revealed. “But I’m beginning to think I’m super naive, and I need to be more nervous.”

For now, though, he’s just feeling energized about the journey ahead — and about one stop on that journey, in particular. “I’m really most excited for that first night, when I get to see all of the women and get a first impression,” he said. “That is really a moment that I think sort of sets the tone mentally for me.”

That isn’t to say it’s easy getting to know 30 women at once, of course. Gerry, who was married to his high-school sweetheart, Toni, for 43 years, told Joe and Serena that he’s been spending time thinking about the right questions to ask his pool of potential partners. “Really important is how close are they to family,” he said. “You know, I’ve dated a few women along the way, and it’s very revealing when someone doesn’t have good, friendly ties with their children. It’s like... it really manifests in a number of negative ways.”

It’s clear to see why family is such a priority for Gerry — who has two daughters named Angie and Jenny, and two granddaughters named Charlee and Payton. According to his Bachelor bio, Gerry spends a lot of time with his loved ones by hosting barbecues, playing sports, and exploring local restaurants. “They are over-the-top supportive of this,” Gerry said of his family, adding that they laughed and cried together while promoting his debut on the show.

And, yes, his Gen Z granddaughters are helping him keep up with all the love on social media. “That is genuinely part of the fun of this experience: seeing all the people that are my close circle, having so much fun with it,” he said. “I’m pleasantly surprised that there’s been almost no jealousy about it. No one’s saying, ‘I wish it was me,’ and mentally wishing that I wasn’t in that spot. Everyone is so positive and supportive.”