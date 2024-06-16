The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist have finalized their divorce, and it seems Nist is finding solace in her former castmate Leslie Fhima.

On Saturday, June 15, Nist posted a photo on Instagram of herself with the Golden Bachelor runner-up, along with the caption, “Made my way all the way to Minnesota to visit my dear friend, the lovely Leslie.”

Nist has continued to share photos from her trip on Instagram, posting photos of the two women drinking wine and post-workout. “If you haven’t taken a class with Leslie yet, and you can, you really should,” Nist captioned a photo on Sunday. “She’s amazing!”

Nist and Turner officially dissolved their marriage on Thursday, according to USA Today. Per Indiana court records, the couple “lived together as husband and wife until April 12, 2024, at which time certain irreconcilable differences heretofore arisen between the parties culminated in their separation.”

The couple’s love story began during the debut season of The Golden Bachelor in August 2023. The finale episode, which aired in November, featured their engagement, which was followed by a live TV wedding in January 2024.

Meanwhile, Fhima also had her own romance with Turner, and quickly became a fan favorite for her down-to-earth personality. In the show’s last episode, in which Fhima and Nist were both in the running as contestants, Turner gave the final rose to the latter.

In an appearance on the Bachelor Happy Hour Podcast after the season, Fhima said she didn’t get satisfying closure from the breakup.

“I just wish he would’ve done it different,” she said. “I don’t respect what he did… I feel like he just used ‘I love you’ too much. Do I respect him? That’s such a hard question, because I want to say I do. But it’s hard. He hurt me.”