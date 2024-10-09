Joan Vassos knows her Golden Bachelorette cast is pretty great. As she told Bustle before her season premiered, “All the Golden Bachelor women were all texting me, like, ‘We want your leftovers.’ They were big hits, these guys.”

But in a sea of promising connections, who will earn Joan’s final rose? Guy Gansert, the 66-year-old emergency room doctor from Reno, Nevada, hopes it’s him.

Upon arriving at Bachelor Mansion on Night 1, Guy charmed Joan with a whiff of his cologne. “You like that? So, when you smell this scent, I want you to remember Guy,” he said. Joan was into it, which bodes well for the divorced father and grandfather. After all, isn’t scent a major part of attraction?

“He’s cute,” Joan remarked as Guy walked away, marking the beginning of his lasting impression on the leading lady and viewers, too. From serenading Joan to helping fan-favorite Charles Ling achieve much-needed closure about his wife’s death, Guy has become one of the show’s standout personalities.

So, is Guy *the* guy for Joan? Here are all the clues about whether they are together after The Golden Bachelorette. Spoilers ahead!

Guy Is A Positive Force On The Golden Bachelorette

Even though Guy didn’t score an early one-on-one date, he’s proven to be a bright presence on Joan’s season. As he put it in his Golden Bachelorette bio, “Guy does NOT fit the ‘grumpy old man’ stereotype and knows he has a lot of life left to live.”

ABC

In Week 3, for example, he was a compassionate friend when Charles asked him why his wife had blood in her mouth when she died of an aneurysm. Guy explained that she likely bit her tongue when she fell — a simple, honest answer to a nagging mystery — and encouraged Charles to stop dwelling on the “why” of it all.

Guy also teamed up with castmate Kim Buike to serenade Joan after she had a vulnerable moment, sharing that she might never be “100%” after the loss of her husband, John. “I’m not deserving of all this,” she told the crooners.

“Yes, you are,” Guy assured Joan.

Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Joan & Guy’s Spoiler Twist

Regardless of whether he gets that final rose, Guy has described his Golden Bachelorette journey as “transformational.” But does he make it to the very end?

Reality Steve first reported that Guy was Joan’s final rose recipient. However, on Sept. 18, he issued a game-changing correction: Guy makes it to overnights, but it’s reportedly Chock Chapple who is the winner.