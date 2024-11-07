During her time on Joey Graziadei’s Bachelor season, Kelsey Anderson left a notorious note for her future fiancé: “We need to talk.”

Well, it seems that her penchant for handwritten missives runs deep. During Joan Vassos’ Golden Bachelorette: Men Tell All special on Nov. 6, it was revealed that Kelsey’s dad, Mark Anderson, also left one before he departed from Joan’s season. Only it was a much different — and sweeter — story.

A Brotherly Bond

During Men Tell All, Jonathan Rone reflected on the relationships he made on the show. Though he was eliminated the week before Hometowns, the divorced dad of two left the Bachelor Mansion with meaningful friendships. “I just love all the support that we have given all each other,” he told Jesse Palmer.

He singled out one special moment, when Mark left a pair of sticky notes in Jonathan’s coffee cup.

“Jonathan, just in case I don’t get to stay... I am humbled to have met you,” read the first note. “I have enjoyed this time shared. Place this sticky note on your mirror and remind yourself that you are a fantastic human being!”

The second note was a list of affirmations: “I am strong. I am interesting. I am handsome. I am deserving. I am enough.”

ABC

Jonathan said he “started bawling” when he first discovered the heartwarming gesture, and viewers at home had the same reaction.

“Mark writing those sticky notes to Jonathan is actually the sweetest thing I have literally ever seen,” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Please protect this man AT ALL COSTS.”

“If there’s one thing the men gained, it’s a circle of lifelong friendships,” said another. “The vulnerability the men showed with each other was amazing to see.”

Fans also described the pair as “such genuinely sweet guys,” and “the bromance I didn’t know I needed.”

A Welcome Change Of Pace

While Men Tell All and Women Tell All specials are typically known as a place for Bachelor/ette alums to rehash the season’s drama, this one was a pleasant departure from the status quo. Fans called it the “best” and “most wholesome” Men Tell All yet, celebrating how it centered the men’s strong connections.

Disney/Christopher Willard

One viewer said future contestants should learn from Joan’s men. “Class, humor, wholesomeness, friendships. We love to see it.”

Others were glad the pleasant, uplifting episode arrived when it did. “Whoever scheduled the Golden Bachelorette Men Tell All the day after the election was a genius!” one fan wrote.

“Yes, nice mind break!” agreed another.