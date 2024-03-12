Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson’s Bachelor journey reached new heights during the March 11 episode — from admitting they’re falling in love with each other, to sharing an adorable post-Fantasy Suites breakfast.

But a word of warning from Golden Bachelor runner-up Leslie Fhima, who visited Kelsey in Tulum, eventually led her to question everything. Leslie had a similarly strong Fantasy Suite date with Gerry Turner but didn’t get his final rose. So, she told Kelsey to tread carefully. “I wish I wouldn’t have felt so confident,” she said, telling Kelsey to keep in the back of her mind that she “might not be it.”

And that, Kelsey did. Following her date, she began doubting her connection with Joey, and left him a note saying, “We need to talk.”

“This would derail everything if something’s wrong, if she needs to leave, or if something happened,” Joey said. “I don’t know. I don’t want her to leave. I want her to be here — I want her to want to be here. This is like my worst nightmare coming true.”

So... does Kelsey leave The Bachelor, as Joey fears, or is it a red herring? There are reports about how the rest of Joey’s season goes down. Potential spoilers ahead!

ABC

What Does Kelsey Need To Talk About?

To recap, the final part of the March 11 Bachelor episode saw Kelsey struggling while Joey was on another Fantasy Suite outing. “If it’s not me, it’s something I don’t think I could get over,” she said in one confessional. “I would be devastated.”

So, Kelsey decided to leave a note asking Joey for a meeting before the penultimate rose ceremony. She said she didn’t want to blindside him, but time was of the essence. “I would rather leave now than have my heart completely broken,” she said.

ABC

So, it seems Kelsey needs reassurance about her place in Joey’s final two. Otherwise, she could be considering an early exit.

Kelsey’s Fantasy Suites Fate

Given Joey’s strong reaction, Kelsey fans may worry that her note won’t have the intended effect. After all, Maria Georgas told Joey she was thinking about leaving early a few weeks ago — and he wasn’t thrilled that she was ready to walk away so easily.

But according to Reality Steve, Kelsey doesn’t leave The Bachelor. In fact, she reportedly makes it to the very end of Joey’s season and brings home his final rose.

While the Bachelor Nation blogger originally dubbed Daisy Kent this season’s winner, he announced months later that he had the spoiler wrong based on a fan’s social media sleuthing that claimed to show Joey and Kelsey were with each other post-filming.