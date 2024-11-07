Joan Vassos recalled a behind-the-scenes moment fans didn’t get to see. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly after recording the Men Tell All special, which aired on Nov. 6 and saw her reunite with her Golden Bachelorette exes, the reality star revealed that she suffered a wardrobe malfunction while filming the hometown dates.

“I was at the hometowns with Chock, in Kansas, and it was really hot. It was honestly like 105 degrees,” she said. “I had a sundress on, and I had those chicken cutlet things [in my dress], like they're boob pads. I had those on because I have the sundress on, and you can't have bra straps showing.”

Vassos then recalled how her “boob pad” became unstuck while standing in front of Chock’s family and friends, adding, “I feel it starting to slip and I'm trying to stop it with my arm, and I can't do it. It makes it down to my stomach, and then it comes right off the bottom of the dress, and there it is by my foot.”

Luckily for the Golden Bachelorette, the cameras didn’t catch the blooper, because if they did “they definitely would've shown it,” she added. “So that was the one that I got away with.”

The Golden Bachelorette’s Joan Vassos.

Joan Teased The “Emotional” Finale

During the Men Tell All special on Nov. 6, the Golden Bachelorette came face to face with the Mansion Men, including Pascal Ibgui, who eliminated himself from the show ahead of the Fantasy Suites.

Speaking of his “very difficult decision” to leave, Pascal said he hoped he “didn’t hurt” Vassos, telling her, “You are an incredible woman and I hope that by me leaving, you were able to find the right person for yourself.”

While Vassos did see a future with Pascal, she reassured him that she was fine with his decision. “You had already made up your mind,” she said during the episode. “You were very kind and I just want the best for you. I want you to be happy.”

Meanwhile, Vassos also teased The Golden Bachelorette finale with Chock Chapple and Guy Gansert, with is set to air on Nov. 13. “It was emotional and there are a lot of tears,” she revealed. “But I will tell you that some of them are happy tears.”