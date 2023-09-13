Gordon Ramsay has built a career on his award-winning kitchen skills and unforgiving culinary critiques. However, an “impressive” viral recipe has managed to win over the notoriously harsh celebrity chef. Over on TikTok, a user named lazypotnoodle uploaded a clip of themselves serving a filet mignon steak in their college dorm room. Reacting to the 60-second video, Chef Ramsay first quips: “What happened to $3 ramen? You’ve been upgraded to a five-star steak!”

After adding a dash of oil, the TikToker first grills the steak fillet in a “nice little crockpot,” as Ramsay describes it, before adding butter, seasoning, and rosemary. “Love that, oh my god!” the Hells Kitchen star excitedly adds. “A refreshing smell of rosemary coming from your dorm.”

The TikTok user then proceeds to baste the steak, flip it several times, and allows the meat to rest before slicing and serving. “And it’s pink! Bravo,” Ramsay concludes, giving the dorm room dish his seal of approval.

“No one can say anything about his steak, Gordon approved it,” another user commented under the clip, which has been viewed more than 52 million times. “Imagine waking up to use the restroom or to get a drink of water in your dorm room, and your college roommate is on the other side cooking 5 star meals,” another joked. “I think if Gordon Ramsay told me bravo I would cry,” a third joked.

As mentioned, Ramsay, who is nearing 40 million TikTok followers, is known for his brutal food reviews on the platform. Along with the college dorm room steak, the TV chef has also recently shared his thoughts on fish and chips with a twist, deep-fried pizza, water burgers, watermelon pizza, and deep-fried avocado — and, as expected, the Michelin stars doesn’t hold back.