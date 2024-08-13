In a surprise announcement on Monday night, ABC shared that Grant Ellis will be the next Bachelor. The news came immediately after his elimination from Jenn Tran’s Bachelorette season during Week 6.

Although fans usually expect this type of news during the season finale, blogger Reality Steve had teased that the announcement would come after the Aug. 12 episode, and he was proved correct.

Grant “is eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure, and genuine connections,” according to a statement from ABC. “He hopes to find a partner who shares his values of loyalty, humor, and a deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures.”

Grant Trusts The Process

Grant became a quick fan-favorite on Jenn’s season. He was quick to show his feelings for Jenn, like teasing in Week 2 that he’d change his name to “Grant Tran,” and backed up the feelings with sweet, steady sincerity.

“I see a future in you,” he told her in Week 6. “I just want you to know that I am falling in love with you. And I mean that when I say it.”

“I know you do,” Jenn said with a smile.

On a season in which the lead expressed doubts about her suitors’ readiness to commit, Grant was a breath of fresh air. He was clear about where he stood with Jenn, a trait that should serve him well during his own Bachelor season.

DISNEY/John Fleenor

About That Surprise Announcement...

Fans were curious about why Grant was announced now, as opposed to later in the season. According to Disney executive Rob Mills, the choice was made so that interested suitors have time to apply for Season 29. “If you think Grant is potentially the man of your dreams or you know someone who is apply ASAP!!!” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) minutes after the Aug. 12 announcement.

Fan reactions suggest that many people will be doing just that. One fan couldn’t believe the news (“WE WON???? GRANT IS THE BACHELOR???”) and another noted their intention to apply (“siri add apply to the bachelor to this weeks to do list”).

Several people poked fun at the night’s emotional roller-coaster, from seeing Grant go home to finding out he’d be the next Bachelor.

Grant was eliminated just before Hometowns, so fans never got to see his family. According to his Bachelor bio, the Houston-based day trader is a “self-proclaimed mama’s boy” and when “he’s not immersed in the fast-paced world of finance, you can find him cheering on the Lakers, hitting strikes at the bowling alley, or belting out tunes at karaoke nights.”

ABC has not yet shared when Grant’s season will debut, except for the fact that it’s due in 2025. The Bachelor typically premieres in January.