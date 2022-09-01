The Great British Bake Off Is Coming Back Sooner Than You Think

On your marks, get set, bake! Yes, Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off is back for a scrumptious new series that will once again see a line-up of aspiring bakers battle it out in the famous bunting-laden gazebo with the hopes of taking home the coveted Bake Off cake stand. With the autumn months fast approaching, that can only mean one thing: the show’s latest run is right around the corner.

To the delight of longtime fans, judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will both be back to offer their baking expertise throughout the new series. As per Radio Times, the formidable duo will once again be joined in the Bake Off tent by presenters Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding. Keep scrolling for what else we know about The Great British Bake Off 2022.

The Great British Bake Off 2022 Contestants

This year’s line-up is yet to be unveiled by Channel 4. However, the 2022 Bake Off contestants will likely be revealed very soon as we draw ever closer to the show’s September start date.

In recent years, the series has kicked off with a total of 12 contestants, who, after 10 weeks of fierce competition, are whisked down to the final three.

As fans will recall, the Italian-born Bristolian Giuseppe Dell’Anno was crowned last year’s Ultimate Star Baker, after beating fellow finalists Chigs Parmar and Crystelle Pereira.

“I truly can’t believe it or take it in, this has made me so incredibly happy to be a Britalian. Dell’Anno is my surname which translates in English to ‘of the year’ — and I feel this has certainly has been my year,” Dell’Anno said at the time of his Bake Off victory.

The Great British Bake Off 2022 Start Date

The Great British Bake Off Season 13 debuts on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. on Channel 4.