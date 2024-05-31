TV & Movies
Jules & Mika Almost Kissed During The Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 Finale
Nothing is certain after *that* cliffhanger.
Disney/Anne Marie Fox
The Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 finale packed quite a lot chaos into one hour: from Jo’s surprise pregnancy to Catherine firing several of her surgeons. But for many fans, the biggest takeaway from the May 30 episode was Jules and Mika nearly kissing — confirming their budding ship is, indeed, alive and well.
However, fans quickly picked up on a detail that might spell trouble for the pair.
More to come...