I’ve you’ve ever dreamt of living like a Hollywood star, your time has come because Gwyneth Paltrow is offering up her home for one night only. On August 1, the Academy Award winner listed her Montecito guest house on Airbnb, which boasts a high-ceiling bedroom, a marble-designed bathroom, an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, and an al fresco dining area to enjoy the property’s hill-top views.

Announcing her Airbnb collaboration, the actor explained that she hopes the listing will make “the world a little less lonely.” Paltrow continued on Instagram: “In the past few years, increased isolation and our lack of community has made our lives even more fragmented ... I hope we’ll find connections and commonalities over a delicious meal. Lay by the pool, go on one of my favorite hikes and of course, you’ll have a bathroom stocked with my favorite goop products.”

In her Airbnb listing, Paltrow also describes her Montecito home as a “sanctuary for respite and mental clarity” where she goes to reconnect with family and friends. “Whether you’re seeking a place for unexpected connection or for well-deserved solitude and reflection, when you come to stay, I hope you’ll get as much joy out of the home as I do,” she adds.

The lucky fan chosen to stay over at Paltrow’s Californian pad will do so on Saturday, September 9, and bookings open on the official Airbnb website on Tuesday, August 15.

Discussing the “tranquil” property with Architectural Digest, Paltrow previously shared that she’s “always gravitated” towards Montecito — an area favored by the likes of Oprah Winfrey and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. “Even when I was living in London, we’d take the kids there for holidays. It was our sweet gem of an escape in the U.S.” she added.