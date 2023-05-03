In the wake of her highly-publicized ski crash trial, Gwyneth Paltrow has been the talk of Hollywood as of late. Now, following a recent podcast appearance, the actor has caught the attention of fans once again after sharing details of her romance with fellow Hollywood star Brad Pitt.

During an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Tuesday, May 2, the Academy Award winner opened up about her relationship with ex-fiancé Pitt, which lasted between 1994 and 1997, revealing that it was “major, major love at first sight” when the pair first met on the set of Se7en.

Meanwhile, Paltrow also recalled how Pitt proposed to her in December 1996 after two years of dating. “One night we were on the balcony of this house we were renting in this little town in Argentina,” the actor disclosed. “I wish I remembered exactly what he said, but he proposed, it was fantastic, I was thrilled. We had talked about it, but I was surprised in the moment, I remember that. I must have been 24.”

As per PEOPLE, the former couple called off their engagement just six months after Pitt’s proposal. Speaking to Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper, Paltrow revealed that she decided to end the relationship because she “had a lot of development to do.” The actor continued: “When I look back I really was a kid, really more than most 22, 24 years old I meet now. I really had not explored who I was, what was important to me, what my boundaries were.”

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow in 1995. Fred Duval/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Despite calling off the engagement, Paltrow said she was “totally heartbroken” by the breakup. “It was the right thing at that time, but it was really hard,” she added. “He was nine years older than me so he was far more … he knew what he wanted, he was ready to do it and I was kind of all over the place.”

Fast forward to 2023, and Paltrow is married to her now-husband, producer Brad Falchuk. The pair first met back in 2010 during the actor’s guest appearance on Glee and began dating in 2014 following Paltrow’s split from ex-husband and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. In 2018, the couple tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in the Hamptons.