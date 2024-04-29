Hailey Bieber is embracing her husband’s emotional side. On April 27, Justin Bieber shared a gallery of photos on Instagram, some of which showed Justin crying while looking down at the camera. The teary-eyed selfies sparked concern among his 292 million followers, including one who wrote, “I hope you are doing OK, I hate to see tears running down your face.”

On April 29, the singer’s wife Hailey also commented on the Instagram carousel, which included photos of Justin performing live, writing, “a pretty crier” with a crying face emoji. The “Baby” hitmaker later posted another Instagram gallery featuring multiple selfies of himself smiling, seemingly reassuring fans.

Some fans speculated that Justin’s emotional Instagram snaps might’ve signaled a strain in his and Hailey’s marriage. However, speaking to People, a source claimed that the couple are “doing really well,” contrary to recent rumors. “There’s no divorce and no truth to that whatsoever,” the insider said. “They are very, very happy.”

Hailey also addressed rumors regarding their marriage in March, writing on her Instagram Story, “Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong ... So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it.”

Variety/Penske Media/Getty Images

Hailey also recently celebrated Justin’s 30th birthday amid the marriage rumors. Writing on Instagram on March 1, the model posted a carousel of photos of the couple, with the caption, “30!!? that was fast. Words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life.”

After first meeting as teenagers in 2009, Justin and Hailey began dating in 2014. Two years later, in 2016, the couple confirmed their relationship on Instagram, before eventually tying the knot in September 2018.

Speaking to The Sunday Times in 2023, Hailey said she wants to have kids with Justin “so bad” but has reservations about welcoming children.

“It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends,” she explained. “I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child. We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe.”