Did you know the Biebers met each other in 2009 when Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) was 12 and Justin Bieber was 15? After teenage Justin performed “One Time,” “One Less Lonely Girl,” and “Favorite Girl” on The Today Show that fateful October day 13 years ago, her dad, Stephen Baldwin, introduced the singer to her inside a New York City lobby. The moment, like most moments in the Biebs’ life, was captured on video (watch below).

“This is my daughter Hailey — we’ve been enjoying your music,” her father said to the young performer. “Nice to meet you,” she said while shaking her future husband’s hand. They wouldn’t reconnect until two years later, in 2011, when the Baldwins attended Justin’s Never Say Never movie premiere in NYC and took photos with him.

Three years later, Justin and Hailey sparked dating rumors. For a majority of Justin’s young adult life, he was in an on-again, off-again relationship with superstar Selena Gomez, running from 2010 to 2018. Shortly after he and Gomez called it quits in 2014, relationship rumors about Justin and Hailey’s relationship status quickly began to swirl. Their complex relationship saw the couple break up in 2016 — with Justin reuniting with Gomez in the interim — before they reconnected again at a religious conference in 2018.

A month after they rekindled their relationship in 2018, the “Love Yourself” singer proposed while on vacation in the Bahamas. “When I saw her last June, I just forgot how much I loved her and how much I missed her and how much of a positive impact she made on my life,” Justin told Vogue. “I was like, ‘Holy cow, this is what I’ve been looking for.’” Flash-forward two months and the couple’s whirlwind romance saw them visit a New York courthouse to receive a marriage license in 2018. They held a larger second wedding a year later in 2019.

Since they said their vows, the couple has been incredibly open about the realities of being married. In a 2021 interview with Elle, Baldwin called their first year of marriage “very difficult,” in part because of all the scrutiny they faced online. “In the beginning of our marriage, I just wanted to hide,” she said. “I was like, ‘Can there be no anonymity? Can I have any of it back?’” But no matter what they had to face, their faith was a guiding light to keep them going. “I think any relationship can fail, Hollywood or not,” she said. . “Is it harder in the public eye? Absolutely. But I think the two of us are grounded by our faith. I’m not saying it’s this easy-peasy thing that doesn’t take work. We talk to a therapist. We do what we have to do.”

In March 2022, their relationship was tested when Hailey was rushed to the hospital due to a small blood clot in her brain, but she was able to make a quick recovery, with her husband by her side. That June, she returned the favor when Justin was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, forcing him to postpone dates on his U.S. tour. Fortunately, both of them made it through their respective health struggles, which Hailey said made their relationship stronger. “There’s a reason they say ‘for better or for worse’,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in August 2022. “Like, that’s for real!”

Justin and Hailey Bieber at the 2022 Grammys. Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Here’s everything we know about the married couple.

2014: Their First Instagram Photo

In November 2014, Justin posted his first Instagram picture with Hailey (with more photos to follow) and their romance rumors commenced. On Dec. 1, 2014, Hollywood Life reported Justin had moved on from Gomez: “Justin has a new muse and it’s Hailey. She’s different from the other girls Justin has been with. She’s really fun, feisty, and could care less about Justin’s fame and fortune.”

At the time, however, Hailey told E! she and Justin were “just friends” from childhood. It’s a sentiment that Bieber later echoed, posting an image with Hailey and confirming they weren’t dating. “People are crazy. I’m super single and this is my good friend u would know otherwise,” he wrote in the caption.

2015: They Go On Vacation Together

The friends went on to ring in 2015 together, crash a prom in April, and spend time together throughout the summer and fall. Although they’d denied a romance until this point, this is when the pair perhaps started taking their public relationship more seriously. Hailey joined Justin’s dad and younger siblings on vacation and the photos and videos documented on the singer’s social media suggested they were definitely more than friends.

January 2016: Instagram Official

In 2016, the couple became Instagram official after posting super affectionate photos of their time in the Caribbean islands together around New Year’s Eve that included them kissing.

Later that month, however, rumors spread that the two were breaking up, with Hailey later confirming that they weren’t “exclusive” at the moment. “We are not an exclusive couple. He’s about to go on tour,” she told E!. “Relationships at this age are already complicated, but I don’t really like to talk about it because it’s between me and him.”

February-April 2016: They Break Up

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A month later, Justin opened up about his relationship with Hailey and possibly hinted at marriage in an interview with GQ. “[She’s] someone I really love. We spend a lot of time together,” he said. “What if Hailey ends up being the girl I’m gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it’s always gonna be damaged … I just don’t want to hurt her.”

In the following months, things got murky when Justin made ambiguous statements about dating someone famous to Marie Claire in April 2016. “It’s hard to date somebody in this industry. You have to have really thick skin and be very strong,” she said. However, in an interview that followed with E!, Hailey claimed she wasn’t directly referring to Justin, saying her words were taken “a little bit out of context” and it was “just [her] general take on it.”

The implications of their brief initial relationship and split continued to affect the couple even into 2019. In an interview with Vogue, Hailey opened up about how the they were still working to overcome some of the “negative things” that occurred during the time period. “Fizzled would not be the right word — it was more like a very dramatic excommunication,” she revealed. “There was a period where if I walked into a room, he would walk out.”

May 2018: They “Move Past” Break Up

Two years later, it seemed like the drama between Justin and Hailey had been quelled. In an interview with The Times U.K., Hailey explained that she and Justin had “moved past” a complicated moment in time where they didn’t speak to one another after dating.

“Justin and I were friends for a long time. I met him when I was really young and he was one of my best friends. Everybody knows that at a certain point in time that turned into something else, but that just happens when you’re 18, 19. It was what it was,” she said. “We went through a long period of time when we weren’t friends. We didn’t speak for quite some time and there was a lot of weirdness that went on. We’ve moved past that.”

June 2018: They Reconnect

In June 2018, Justin and Hailey ran into each other at a conference in Miami that was hosted by a Vous Church pastor. That meeting was the first stepping stone that saw the couple rekindle their relationship. “The common denominator, I promise you, is always church,” she told Vogue. “By then we were past the drama. I just gave him a hug. By the end of the conference, he was like, ‘We’re not going to be friends.’ I was like, ‘We’re not?’”

It seems he was correct, because the pair was later spotted together at a club in Miami and “seem[ed] very close and comfortable together,” according to E!. They were also seen on multiple dates kissing in NYC by TMZ, taking trips together to Washington, hanging out in a public pool, visiting Churchome, and leaving a restaurant holding hands, according to People. Their romance intensified so much that, by June, fans were beginning to speculate about the significance of the diamond ring on Hailey’s finger.

July 2018: Bieber Proposes To Baldwin

On July 8, Justin proposed to Hailey at a resort in the Bahamas on a trip with friend Ryan Good. According to TMZ, a witness said, “Justin’s security told everyone to put their phones away, because something special was about to happen” before he “then proposed in front of everyone.” The same day, Justin’s father posted a photo of his son to Instagram, captioning it with, “Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!”

Justin described the moment he proposed to Hailey on his 2020 YouTube Original series Justin Bieber: Seasons. “She just walked down the stairs and I was just there with the ring and I was shaking. Like, ‘I’ve loved you for so long and I just can’t see myself being with anybody else. I love you so much and I want to spend the rest of my life with you. Will you marry me?’”

Justin later confirmed his engagement to Hailey in a lengthy Instagram caption. He shared two black-and-white photos of the pair cuddled close together, writing, in part: “Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY.”

September 2018: They Get Married

Barcroft Media/Barcroft Media/Getty Images

The couple married two months later at a courthouse in New York City, per People. The couple was photographed by TMZ walking into the courthouse where, according to an eyewitness to the wedding ceremony, Justin cried and said, “I can’t wait to marry you, baby.” But their courthouse nuptials didn’t mean the wedding festivities were over, as a religious source at the event told People that they planned to also have “a big blowout [celebration], in front of God and everyone they love.”

Their marriage was confirmed later that month by Hailey’s uncle Alec Baldwin at the 2018 Emmy Awards. “I don’t know what the deal is,” he told Access. “We text Hailey every now and then. We met him one time. But, as I said, when you get married I think it works best if you can really be together.”

November 2018: “My Wife Is Awesome”

In November 2018, Justin confirmed that he and Hailey had gotten married by posting on Instagram. The picture, which sees the couple smiling and holding hands in public, was captioned simply, “My wife is awesome.”

March 2019: Bieber Puts Music On Hold

People reported that Justin receiving counseling for depression. “Justin seems down and tired. He has been struggling a bit,” a source said, although they were quick to affirm that his decision to seek mental health counseling had nothing to do with his recent marriage. “It has nothing to do with Hailey — he is very happy being married to her. It’s just something else that he struggles with mentally.”

Justin seemed to echo the sentiment in a post he shared on Instagram. “Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys. Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird,” Bieber wrote. “I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks.”

Later that month, amid album rumors, Justin spoke up again on Instagram about how his mental health has been affecting him since his 2016-2017 Purpose World Tour, which was later canceled. “I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour,” he said. “I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be.”

He added that while “music is very important” to him, nothing takes greater precedence than his family and mental health. “I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable,” he wrote. “The top is where I reside period.”

April 2019: Pregnancy Prank Goes Wrong

Justin celebrated April Fool’s Day by tricking fans online into believing that he and Hailey were expecting their first child. He posted three images on his Instagram; the first was an image of an ultrasound with no caption.

Next came a series of images of Hailey in what appeared to be a hospital room lightly holding her stomach. To add more fuel to the pregnancy rumors, Justin captioned the set: “if u thought it was April fools.” His third post, however, saw the image of the ultrasound with a puppy photoshopped into the center of the frame, adding, “Wait omg is that a,,, APRIL FOOLS!”

It appeared that fans — and people who have difficulty with infertility — did not appreciate the prank. Justin responded by saying he’s “a prankster and it was APRIL FOOLS” as part of a larger post online. “I didn’t at all mean to be insensitive to people who can’t have children. A lot of people I know, their first go-to prank on April fools is telling their parents they are pregnant to get a big reaction,” he said. “But I will apologize anyway and take responsibility and say sorry to people who were offended. I truly don’t want anyone to be hurt by a prank.. it’s like when I shoved cake in my little sisters face for her birthday expecting her to laugh but she cried. Sometimes just don’t know what will hurt someone’s feelings. Not to compare pregnancy with cake in the face, but it’s just to paint the picture of not knowing what will offend. Some might have laughed but some were offended. I think with pranks u sometimes have to roll that dice.”

July 2019: Engagement Anniversary

On July 7, Hailey celebrated the one-year anniversary of her engagement to Justin with a sweet post on Instagram. The photo featured the couple sitting in the desert together, with her head resting on his shoulder. “1 year ago I said yes to being your best friend for life, and today I have never loved you more,” she wrote. “Life gets more beautiful everyday because of you, my heart belongs to you forever. Here’s to learning and growing together.”

September 2019: They Marry Again

On Sept. 30, 2019, the couple was married for a second time at the Somerset Chapel at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina. The wedding, which was documented as part of Justin’s YouTube Original series, saw him dressed in a bespoke suit and Hailey in a variety of gorgeous outfits throughout the event. In attendance were a few familiar celebrity faces, including Kendall Jenner, Usher, Kylie Jenner, Justine Skye, Jaden Smith, and Scooter Braun.

At their wedding reception, Justin brought Hailey on stage to serenade her with his 2009 single “One Less Lonely Girl,” which he had performed on The Today Show the day he met her in 2009. During his concerts, Justin would often select a fan from the audience and sing the song to them, so it was an incredibly sweet experience for Hailey. “I was like, giddy, as if it was really happening on stage,” she revealed in the YouTube series. “It was just so silly and cute.”

January 2020: Bieber Reveals Lyme Disease Diagnosis

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After dealing with a flurry of comments online pointed at his appearance, Justin revealed at the beginning of 2020 that he had been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease. “While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like sh*t, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono, which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health,” he wrote in the now-deleted Instagram post according to Elle. “It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP.”

Hailey was right by his side offering support and even hit back at haters who were criticizing Justin and his health. “For those who are trying to downplay the severity of Lyme disease. Please do your research and listen to the stories of people who have suffered with it for years,” she wrote, per Elle. “Making fun of and belittling a disease you don’t understand is never the way, all it takes is educating yourself.”

February 2020: They Discuss Kids

In an interview with Vogue, Hailey said that the couple was working to “build a healthy relationship” with one another at that point in their marriage. She called getting married a choice that was “always going to be hard,” and one that she was forced to adapt to after marrying Justin. “You don’t wake up every day saying, ‘I’m absolutely so in love and you are perfect.’ That’s not what being married is,” she revealed. “But there’s something beautiful about it anyway — about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone. We’re really young, and that’s a scary aspect. We’re going to change a lot. But we’re committed to growing together and supporting each other in those changes.” She also maintained that Bieber was her “best friend” and that she never gets “sick of him” no matter what.

Later in the month, Justin opened up about his desire to have children. Shortly after getting married, pregnancy rumors began to dominate the conversation around his relationship with Hailey, but he told Zane Lowe during an Apple Music interview that he was interested in starting a family “in due time” with his wife. “I want to enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy traveling with just us, build more of our relationship,” he said.

March 2020: She Marks His Birthday

On March 1, 2020, Hailey celebrated Justin’s 26th birthday by posting a carousel of images of the couple together on Instagram. The collage featured images of the couple sharing kisses in different places, ranging from high-profile events to clothing stores, and ended it with an image of the couple from their second wedding. “Happy birthday best friend. thank you for putting a smile on my face every single day,” she wrote. “I love you.”

September 2020: He Commemorates Their Wedding Anniversary

On the one-year anniversary of the wedding, Justin and Hailey both posted sweet photos of the ceremony on Instagram to commemorate the event. “Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband!” he wrote. “You teach me so much every day and make me such a better man! I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be! My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams! I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!! Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl.”

Meanwhile, she shared on her own post, captioning it with, “1 year ago we had the best wedding. Wish I could live this day over and over.”

October 2020: She Gets A Bieber Tattoo

On Oct. 18, 2020, tattoo artist Mr. K uploaded images of two tattoos he had done for Hailey. One was the word “beleza,” or “beauty” in Portuguese, while the other was a J with a star on her ring finger. The artist confirmed that the tattoo was “for Justin Bieber” in his caption.

When she wasn’t getting some adorable couple tattoos, Hailey spoke about the pair’s decision to get to know each other better before they decide to have any kids. “The strange thing is that I’ve always wanted to have children early, but now that I’m married, I feel less of an urge,” she said in a 2020 interview with Vogue Italia, per translation by Entertainment Weekly. “I am an ambitious girl with many projects. It will happen, but not now.”

December 2020: Bieber Talks Kids

While Hailey revealed that having children was currently on the backburner for the couple a month prior, Justin had no qualms discussing his dream of having a family in the future. In addition to uploading a few Instagram posts with captions dedicated to his desire to have children of his own, he told Ellen DeGeneres that he was willing to “have as many as [children as] Hailey is willing to push out” in December 2020. “I’d love to have myself a little tribe,” he explained. “But, yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do. … I think she wants to have a few.” He added, however, that they’re not in any rush to have children despite what his Instagram posts might hint at from time to time. “I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman,” he shared. “And I think she just is not ready yet, and I think that’s OK.”

March 2021: Baldwin’s Birthday Posts Continue

In 2021, Hailey kept up her streak of wishing her husband a very happy birthday online in March by uploading a collection of cute images of the couple together that ranged from stealing kisses to relaxing in Justin’s clothing line Drew House. Its caption was equally wholesome. “Another year around the sun with you, another year of getting to love you, grow with you and laugh with you,” Baldwin wrote. “Happy 27th birthday, you are my favorite human and I’m grateful to be by your side.”

March 2021: She Congratulates Him

On March 19, Justin made his highly-anticipated comeback to music with his sixth studio album, Justice. Among those supporting the “Yummy” singer’s new sound was none other than Hailey, who penned a sweet message about Justice and what he means to her on Instagram: “My best friend and favorite human made an album that is incredibly special. Being along for the ride and watching the journey, the work and dedication that went into this project has inspired me deeply. @justinbieber you are so dedicated, hard working, talented, and cool. I love you more everyday and I’m proud in a way words can’t describe. #Justice is out now, hope the music is making you feel what I feel.”

July 2021: He Fuels Pregnancy Rumors

Although the couple has had to shut down baby rumors on a much-too-frequent basis, Justin inadvertently found himself kick-starting the conversation once again with an Instagram post on July 19. How, you might ask? By simply captioning a cozy black and white photo of him and Hailey sitting together on a couch with, “mom and dad.”

Hailey was swift to clear up any confusion and prevent the internet from breaking over any new Baby Biebers on the way. “I think u should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted,” she commented.

The duo are parents to their adorable Yorkie named Oscar, whom they’ve filmed hilarious pet challenges with in the past.

August 2021: “Ma Familia”

On Aug. 16, 2021, Justin shared a few very rare and wholesome family portraits on Instagram. The images, which feature the couple and his siblings, were taken while celebrating his youngest sibling Bay’s third birthday according to Today. “Ma familia,” he captioned the post.

In addition to his sibling snapshot, Justin also shared a group family photo and an adorable image of them with the birthday girl.

September 2021: The MTV VMAs

At the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, where Justin won Artist of the Year, Hailey was captured on the VMAs’ “StanCam” cheering on her husband as he performed “Stay” and Ghost.” In the clip, she screams in support during “Stay,” and then sings along to “Ghost.”

September 2021: Their Met Gala Incident

The couple got dolled up for the Met Gala on Sept. 13, where Hailey put on sunglasses, supposedly to shield the flashing cameras from capturing her teary eyes after a crowd repeatedly yelled, “Selena, Selena, Selena,” in reference to Justin’s famous ex. A viral TikTok video tried to explain the reason for her abruptly putting on the sunglasses. In the short clip, the 24-year-old model and her 27-year-old husband pose for photographers at the charity event. Amid the commotion, he looks as though he’s mouthing, “Don’t cry, don’t cry,” in an apparent attempt to console his wife.

Despite the incident, the married lovebirds continued to pose for photographs.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

February 2022: She’s Not Ready For Kids

In a Feb. 1 cover story for Wall Street Journal, Hailey revealed that kids are on her mind — but she’s not ready yet. “I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try,” she said. “But there’s a reason they call it try, right? You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take. Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think.”

The power couple does have a busy year ahead of them. Justin kicked off his year-long Justice Tour this month — although a few shows were rescheduled after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 18. She’ll be joining him on tour for the first time, while launching her skincare brand Rhode.

In his Amazon Prime documentary Our World, Justin said 2021 might be the year to start a family. “My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them,” he said while on a walk with Hailey, “make sure I put my family first, and hopefully we squish out a nugget.” Surprised, she responded, “In 2021?” He then suggested they “start trying” at the end of the year before quickly adding, “It’s up to you, babe.”

Amazon Prime/Justin Bieber: Our World

The Biebers have dealt with pregnancy rumors and social pressure in the past, but they usually clap back. “There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby,” Hailey told WSJ. “Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business? I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young. Then I turned 25 and I’m like, I’m still super, super young!”

Justin previously mentioned in December 2020 that he wants to have as many kids as “Hailey is willing to push out. I’d love to have myself a little tribe,” he said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “But, yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do … I think she wants to have a few.”

March 2022: Bieber Wants To Be Like... Carl & Ellie?

On March 2, Hailey celebrated her husband’s 28th birthday by paying tribute to him on Instagram, sharing a slideshow of vacation photos, candid memories, and a snapshot of a young Justin at the end. “Happy birthday my baby,” she captioned the post. “There are a lot of amazing and beautiful things about this life, but the most beautiful part is that I get to live it with you. I love you.. here’s to 28.”

Just a few days later, Complex posted an adorable photo of young Carl and Ellie from the Oscar-nominated Disney and Pixar film Up. As captured by Comments by Celebs, Justin commented on the post by tagging his wife, making a comparison between them as couples.

While the characters might be one of the sweetest couples in cinematic history, Ellie dies minutes into the film, which then revolves around Carl trying to reach South America to honor her memory. Fans were confused by Bieber’s tag for that exact reason, with one commenting, “Does…does…does he know how that story ends?”

March 2022: Hailey’s Health Scare

On March 12, Hailey revealed via her Instagram story that just a few days prior, she had been hospitalized. Apparently, while having breakfast with her husband, she began to suffer various stroke-like symptoms, and it turns out she had a small blood clot in her brain. Since the incident, she has seemingly made a quick recovery.

Justin spoke about the health scare at a concert, reminding everyone in attendance that, “It’s kind of crazy how life randomly throws you curveballs.” He went on to compliment his love on how she’s handled the situation, saying, “She’s OK, she’s good, she’s strong.”

Only a few weeks after her hospital stay, Hailey was spotted with her husband on their way to brunch at the Soho House in Los Angeles. The lovers were all smiles as they strolled into the exclusive eatery.

April 2022: They Kiss At The Grammys

While walking the red carpet at the 2022 Grammys on April 3, Justin and Hailey planted a kiss on each other’s lips for the photographers to capture.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Once inside the ceremony, they were seen embracing each other in the audience while watching performances.

June 2022: Justin’s Health Issues

On June 10, Justin revealed that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which caused paralysis on the right side of his face, left him unable to blink or smile, and led him to have trouble with eating. The rare neurological disorder has forced him to postpone the remaining North American dates of his Justice World Tour, and on June 22, PEOPLE reported that Hailey was sticking by his side. “Hailey has been so supportive of Justin, just like he supported her with her health issues,” a friend of the couple told the outlet. “They’re unbreakable.”

During a recent interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Hailey reaffirmed their support of each other during their respective health issues and assured fans that her husband would make a full recovery. “I think honestly the silver lining in what I went through, what he went through, is it really bonds you,” she said. “He’s going to be totally fine. This is just a really out-of-nowhere, weird situation.”

August 2022: Hailey Hints At Children

On Aug. 2, Justin posted a family photo on Instagram that showed Hailey and their dog Oscar lying in bed with him. “GOOD MORNING FROM THE BIEBER FAMILY,” he captioned the post.

Later that month, Hailey gushed about her husband in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar while also explaining that they’ve had to put in work to make their romance last. “He’s still the person that I wanna be rushing back to,” she said. “I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can’t wait to come back and hang out. And I feel like that’s because of the effort that’s been put in on both sides. At the end of the day, he’s my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work.”

She also alluded to having children with Justin, saying, “And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that’s going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work.”