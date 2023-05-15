Just weeks after opening up about some of the “hardest moments” of her life, Hailey Bieber has discussed her desire to one day have children, revealing that she is “scared” of having a baby with husband Justin Bieber. Speaking to The Sunday Times, the model commented on her future with the “Baby” hitmaker and shared that the thought of having a child with her significant other makes her cry “all the time.”

“I want kids so bad but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child,” Hailey explained. “We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe.”

This isn’t the first time Hailey has discussed the possibility of having children. Speaking to Vogue Arabia in 2018, the model revealed that she “can’t wait” to have kids. During an interview with The Wall Street Journal a couple of years later, Hailey shared that, although she initially wanted to have kids “right away,” she eventually changed her mind as she is still very “young.”

“I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young,” Hailey explained. “Then I turned 25 and I’m like, I’m still super, super young.”

Meanwhile, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2020, husband Justin voiced his own desire to have a baby, revealing that he wants to have “as many as Hailey is wishing to push out.” He added at the time: “I’d love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do ... I think she wants to have a few.” When asked about having kids in a subsequent interview with GQ, the Grammy winner responded: “Not this second, but we will eventually.”

After first crossing paths as teenagers in 2009, Justin and Hailey’s A-list love story began in 2014 when the couple reportedly started dating. In 2016, the pair made their relationship Instagram official, before eventually getting married two years later in September 2018.