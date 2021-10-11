“Can’t believe you’re mine,” Justin Bieber croons on his newly released pop song written for his wife Hailey. “It’s beyond an obsession, all of my attention, nothing can compare to you.” Simply titled “Hailey” after his betrothed — whom he surprisingly met when he was 15 and she was 12 long before any romance sparked — the song is the perfect blend of sweet and catchy. It has all the makings of a future fan-favorite song, and should he ever decide to go this route, the tune could easily become a commercially successful single for the 27-year-old superstar.

Written with powerhouse hitmakers Louis Bell, Jon Bellion, and Ali Tamposi, “Hailey” may have been a collaborative effort, but it’s still deeply personal for Bieber. On the track, he references his past, the present, and their future together: “We’ll be diamond when our golden days are done,” he lovingly sings. The Canadian pop star surprise announced the song on Oct. 5, three days before releasing it on Oct. 8, tweeting, “3 unreleased songs FRIDAY. RED EYE, ANGELS SPEAK, HAILEY.” The trio of tunes were added to Bieber’s latest full-length album Justice, which has been expanded more than once since its initial March 2021 release.

Now with 25 songs spread across the original version, the “Triple Chucks” deluxe, and now what Bieber is referring to as the Complete Edition, there’s a lot of music on Justice. Among all those tracks though, there’s one song that likely means more to the two-time Grammy winner, and especially to his wife, than all the rest. It’s “Hailey.”

Lyrics To Justin Bieber’s “Hailey”

Had a dream, I was high

Holdin’ on to the sky

But I heard your voice and stopped myself from fallin’

There’ll be days, there’ll be nights

When the stars don’t align

And the sun can’t even stop the rain from pourin’

So lay with me and let time just pass by

And don’t let go (Don’t let go)

’Cause all I know

This life is crazy

But it led me to your love

If you call on me forever I will come

No matter what, baby

The only thing I’m certain of

We’ll be diamond when our golden days are done

No matter what (What), no mattеr what (What)

It’s only us (It’s only us)

Yeah, no matter what

Got you good, in the bag

Evеrything that I have

When the silence fills the air, just know I’m on it

When the waves start to crash

Like a fear from the past

Just remember that you’re all I’ve ever wanted (Ever wanted)

So lay with me and let time just pass by

And don’t let go (Don’t let go)

’Cause all I know (Yeah)

This life is crazy

But it led me to your love

If you call on me forever I will come

No matter what, baby

The only thing I’m certain of

We’ll be diamond when our golden days are done

No matter what (What), no matter what (What)

It’s only us (It’s only us)

Yeah (Yeah), no matter what

Lookin’ in your eyes

Can’t believe you’re mine

It’s beyond an obsession, all of my attention

Nothing can compare to you (To you)

What did I do right? (Do right)

To hold you every night (Every night)

It’s beyond an obsession, all of my attention

Nothing can compare to you

This life is crazy

But it led me to your love

If you call on me forever I will come

No matter what, baby

The only thing I’m certain of

We’ll be diamond when the golden days are done (Yeah)

This life is crazy

But it led me to your love

If you call on me forever I will come

No matter what, baby

The only thing I’m certain of

We’ll be diamond when the golden days are done

No matter what, no matter what (Yeah, yeah)

It’s only us (It’s only us)

Yeah, no matter what