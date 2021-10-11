Celebrity
Justin Bieber’s New “Hailey” Song Is A Beautiful Love Letter To His Wife
“If you call on me forever I will come.”
“Can’t believe you’re mine,” Justin Bieber croons on his newly released pop song written for his wife Hailey. “It’s beyond an obsession, all of my attention, nothing can compare to you.” Simply titled “Hailey” after his betrothed — whom he surprisingly met when he was 15 and she was 12 long before any romance sparked — the song is the perfect blend of sweet and catchy. It has all the makings of a future fan-favorite song, and should he ever decide to go this route, the tune could easily become a commercially successful single for the 27-year-old superstar.
Written with powerhouse hitmakers Louis Bell, Jon Bellion, and Ali Tamposi, “Hailey” may have been a collaborative effort, but it’s still deeply personal for Bieber. On the track, he references his past, the present, and their future together: “We’ll be diamond when our golden days are done,” he lovingly sings. The Canadian pop star surprise announced the song on Oct. 5, three days before releasing it on Oct. 8, tweeting, “3 unreleased songs FRIDAY. RED EYE, ANGELS SPEAK, HAILEY.” The trio of tunes were added to Bieber’s latest full-length album Justice, which has been expanded more than once since its initial March 2021 release.
Now with 25 songs spread across the original version, the “Triple Chucks” deluxe, and now what Bieber is referring to as the Complete Edition, there’s a lot of music on Justice. Among all those tracks though, there’s one song that likely means more to the two-time Grammy winner, and especially to his wife, than all the rest. It’s “Hailey.”
Lyrics To Justin Bieber’s “Hailey”
Had a dream, I was high
Holdin’ on to the sky
But I heard your voice and stopped myself from fallin’
There’ll be days, there’ll be nights
When the stars don’t align
And the sun can’t even stop the rain from pourin’
So lay with me and let time just pass by
And don’t let go (Don’t let go)
’Cause all I know
This life is crazy
But it led me to your love
If you call on me forever I will come
No matter what, baby
The only thing I’m certain of
We’ll be diamond when our golden days are done
No matter what (What), no mattеr what (What)
It’s only us (It’s only us)
Yeah, no matter what
Got you good, in the bag
Evеrything that I have
When the silence fills the air, just know I’m on it
When the waves start to crash
Like a fear from the past
Just remember that you’re all I’ve ever wanted (Ever wanted)
So lay with me and let time just pass by
And don’t let go (Don’t let go)
’Cause all I know (Yeah)
This life is crazy
But it led me to your love
If you call on me forever I will come
No matter what, baby
The only thing I’m certain of
We’ll be diamond when our golden days are done
No matter what (What), no matter what (What)
It’s only us (It’s only us)
Yeah (Yeah), no matter what
Lookin’ in your eyes
Can’t believe you’re mine
It’s beyond an obsession, all of my attention
Nothing can compare to you (To you)
What did I do right? (Do right)
To hold you every night (Every night)
It’s beyond an obsession, all of my attention
Nothing can compare to you
This life is crazy
But it led me to your love
If you call on me forever I will come
No matter what, baby
The only thing I’m certain of
We’ll be diamond when the golden days are done (Yeah)
This life is crazy
But it led me to your love
If you call on me forever I will come
No matter what, baby
The only thing I’m certain of
We’ll be diamond when the golden days are done
No matter what, no matter what (Yeah, yeah)
It’s only us (It’s only us)
Yeah, no matter what