If you’re wondering why Halsey wasn’t at this year’s Met Gala, here’s your reminder that she became a mom only two months ago. On Tuesday, Sept. 14, the “Without Me” singer hosted a Twitter Q&A and revealed why they didn’t attend the star-studded event at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. “I’m still breastfeeding,” she tweeted. “I only had my baby 7 weeks ago. There’s nothing more ‘American fashion’ than moms having to go back to work after just giving birth lol.”

Halsey and boyfriend Alev Aydin welcomed their son Ender Ridley on July 14, and in a separate tweet, the pop star explained that the timing of the gala and the long hours spent away from the baby would interfere with their feeding schedule. “I wouldn’t have had a way to pump my breasts which would have been insanely painful,” she wrote. “I understand I’m incredibly privileged to afford time off but the demands are still prevalent and the biology does not excuse me.” They also reminded their followers that new moms shouldn’t be pressured into returning to work right after giving birth.

“My only point was people expecting me to be there so soon after having a baby and how it’s reflective of a more general social expectation of new moms in far more vulnerable positions,” the “You Should Be Sad” singer continued. “I wasn’t complaining at all!!!!” And when one fan tweeted that the musician recently attended a party, Halsey pointed out one glaring difference between that event and the Met Gala. “Being out for 3 hours vs 9!!!” they wrote. “I’m sorry I don’t know why I have to explain this.”

Halsey returned to the platform an hour later to say that while she enjoys sharing her experiences as a new parent, most of her fans don’t know what it’s like juggling children and a career. “I feel fortunate to share my experiences in a way that can hopefully connect with everyone in their own way,” they wrote, adding that they’re trying to navigate parenthood in the public eye with “grace and composure.” And although many fans would agree that she makes motherhood look easy, the singer admitted that there’s a lot that her fans don’t get to see.

“IDK I got leaky hurty boobs, a bloody swollen uterus, and a human being that depends on me as a life force,” they tweeted, explaining that even with the pain and discomfort, it’s a privilege to spend so much time with their newborn. “I am so grateful,” they added. “For my baby after everything I went through to get pregnant. For my undeserved comfort to spend time home. For the blessing to make art as a form of employment. But postpartum does not discriminate. That’s all I meant to say.”