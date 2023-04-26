Halsey Splits From Boyfriend Alev Aydin After Nearly 3 Years Of Dating

Halsey’s lover will now know how it feels to live “Without Me.” The singer has reportedly split from boyfriend Alev Aydin after over three years of dating. The pair welcomed their son Ender Ridley Aydin in July 2021 and are still “planning to co-parent” following their breakup, with a source telling PEOPLE that “it’s an amicable split.”

It’s not known when the two went their separate ways. However, the outlet obtained court documents filed by Halsey on April 5, requesting that the court give her full physical custody of their child with “reasonable visitation” from Aydin, and grant joint legal custody to both parents. Their last public Instagram post was on Feb. 14, when Halsey posted a snapshot of them kissing for Valentine’s Day. “ya’aburnee,” she captioned the post, nodding to the final track on her Grammy-nominated album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.

Halsey was first linked to Aydin, a Los Angeles-based writer, producer, and director, after they were spotted together at a basketball game in 2019. However, fans didn’t realize they were dating until two years later when Halsey announced that she was expecting her first child, with Aydin confirmed as the baby’s father. The two tended to keep their relationship private, only making Instagram posts for special occasions and speaking rarely in interviews.

In August 2021, Halsey explained how they started dating, revealing they were friends first for a long time. “Alev and I have been really good friends for four years,” she said. “And when the stars aligned, our relationship became romantic and it was pretty evident that he and I were both like, ‘Oh, my gosh! You’re the person I’m supposed to start a family with.’” Aydin ended up co-starring in Halsey’s music video for “So Good” in 2022, which also features home videos with their son.

Prior to Aydin, Halsey was linked to Evan Peters in 2019, who she reportedly dated for over a year. The singer abruptly deleted all photos of Peters from Instagram in March 2020, all but confirming their split.