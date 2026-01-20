Hamnet might be one of the weepiest films of this awards season — and, well, all time — but as a newly released set video proves, there was plenty of room for levity behind the scenes.

That’s A Wrap

Based on Maggie O’Farrell’s novel of the same name, Hamnet stars Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal as Agnes (aka Ann) Hathaway and William Shakespeare. The film imagines the couple from their earliest days through the sudden death of their young son, Hamnet — suggesting that Hamlet might have been its scribe’s way of processing his shock and grief.

It culminates in the staging of said play, which Agnes watches from the crowded audience of London’s Globe Theatre. It’s here that writer and director Chloé Zhao opted to wrap the film on a playful note — playing Rihanna’s “We Found Love” and starting an impromptu dance party. As Buckley told E! News in November, “It was like being in a rave. The whole place started vibrating. All these extras, everybody — it was amazing.”

And on Jan. 20, Hamnet shared a peek at the cathartic scene on social media. In the newly released clip, Buckley and Mescal can be seen holding up Jacobi Jupe (who played Hamnet) as they bounce around on the Globe stage, still rocking their Elizabethan garb. They’re soon joined by more of the Hamnet cast — including Noah Jupe (Jacobi’s real-life brother) and Joe Alwyn — while Zhao jams out with the audience of extras.

The adorable scene isn’t the only way the Hamnet cast kept things light while making their tear-jerker for the ages. As Buckley recently told Bustle, she knew she needed a peaceful place to stay during filming. “I found a tiny shepherd’s hut in the middle of nowhere, right by a forest,” she recalled. “My driver was driving me up, and he was like, ‘Are you going to be OK here?’ I was like, ‘Absolutely, this is totally my happy [place].’”

Hamnet’s Season Of Celebration

Of course, Hamnet’s run this awards season is enough to warrant another celebratory dance. So far, Buckley has won both the Critics’ Choice and Golden Globe awards for her performance as Agnes — and she even gave the aforementioned wrap dance a shoutout at the latter ceremony. “I would rave in that Globe for the rest of my life with you,” she told the cast in her Jan. 11 acceptance speech.

Hamnet as a whole also took home the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture - Drama.