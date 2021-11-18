Hannah Brown Reveals How She Really Felt About Tyler Cameron Dating Gigi Hadid

The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown is unpacking her feelings in her new memoir God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life’s Best (and Worst) Moments, especially her take on her past relationship with Tyler Cameron. According to People, Brown confessed she hoped to rekindle their romance but felt “deeply hurt” after seeing photos of Cameron and former flame Gigi Hadid together two nights after she asked him out on national TV.

“I was really caught off-guard,” she said, adding, “I knew we were not together or openly dating, but just from the conversations we’d had, it was so shocking — and so public. I felt like I had to be strong and pretend it didn’t bother me when it did. I was already on the ground [following her split from Jed Wyatt] and this was another kick. I was deeply hurt.” She continued, “I said to Tyler, ‘I’d date Gigi Hadid too if I could get it.’ But it was not the way I wish it was handled.” (Cameron and Hadid split after two months of dating.)

Brown also revealed that the news caused her to be “upset” with Cameron to the point where the two stopped talking altogether. She finally contacted Cameron the following year after finding out that his mom was in the hospital. “He told me he had been thinking about me, and he apologized for how everything went down. The next day my brother had an overdose. We bonded over each other’s trauma.”

After that, there was a period of time when Brown and Cameron were living together in Florida with their quarantine crew, but it was far less romantic than fans might’ve thought. “I didn't know how to be there," she confessed. "I was stranded in a house with a bunch of yucky boys. And Tyler and I were both hurting really bad." Brown even said Cameron would sometimes go “days” without talking to her. “We didn't even kiss! And it was really confusing because I told him I still had feelings for him and he rejected me.”

As details of her past relationship with Cameron and a hook up with Bachelor star Peter Weber continue to make headlines, Brown maintained that she doesn’t “wish ill on anybody.” She said, “I’ve been through growing pains. But I’m happy. And I’m in a really good place.”