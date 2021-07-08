Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be enjoying their parental leave after the birth of their second child, Lili, but it doesn’t mean their work is on pause. In their latest call to action, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are asking the public to share their stories of compassion with them in a moving new post.

The statement was posted on July 7, 2021 on the Archewell website, with Harry and Meghan asking fans to share their tales of compassion – be it something they have done, or something someone else did for them – as a way to spread their message. "We believe that compassion can unleash incredible change across the world,” they began.

“Our mission at Archewell is to drive systemic, cultural change — one act of compassion at a time. We believe that compassion is at the core of all culture and connection in this world. It shows up in all of our interactions with people and enriches our lives and the lives of those around us.”

They then continued: “To us, compassion means more than the dictionary definition. It means listening with open ears to the suffering and celebrations of communities and people beyond ourselves. It means taking the time to understand their perspectives, experiences and needs based on what they say, rather than assuming what they need. It means uplifting diverse voices and giving a platform to people to share their stories. It means taking that newfound understanding and empathy and channeling it into action for people who need it the most.”

“Each time someone conducts an act of compassion — whether it’s mentoring a young woman or holding space for someone having a difficult day — our world becomes a better place. Compassion is at the core of everything we do. We hope you’ll join us in building a better world, one act of compassion at a time.”

You can share your own story of compassion and you details for a chance to be featured on the Archewell website.

The touching post comes a week after Prince Harry’s visit to the UK to unveil a statue in honour of Diana, the Princess of Wales, alongside his brother on what would have been her 60th birthday.