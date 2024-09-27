Dame Maggie Smith, best known for her roles in Harry Potter and Downton Abbey, has died at age of 89. The actor died “peacefully” at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, according to her two sons Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens, who confirmed her death in a statement. Her cause of death is currently unknown.

"An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end,” they said, according to Sky News. “She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother... We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Smith made her name in her native Great Britain and across the pond as a legend of the stage and screen. Along with winning eight BAFTA Awards, Smith is a two-time Oscar winner, taking home Best Actress for The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie in 1970 and Best Supporting Actress for California Suite in 1979.

However, it was Smith’s role in the Harry Potter film franchise as Professor Minerva McGonagall that made her beloved among a new generation of moviegoers. She was reportedly the only actor that author J.K. Rowling specifically asked for while casting the films. Smith’s death comes exactly one year after her co-star Sir Michael Gambon died on Sept. 27, 2023.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Smith won three Emmy Awards for playing Violet Crawley in Downton Abbey, which gave her a new level of popularity according to Smith herself, who told Graham Norton in 2015 that “people seem to recognize me” more after the TV series became a success.

Tributes Roll In

After Smith’s death was announced, tributes started rolling in from celebrities and peers. Smith’s Downton Abbey co-star Hugh Bonneville honored her memory in a statement to BBC.

“Anyone who ever shared a scene with Maggie will attest to her sharp eye, sharp wit and formidable talent,” he said. “She was a true legend of her generation and thankfully will live on in so many magnificent screen performances. My condolences to her boys and wider family.”

More to come...