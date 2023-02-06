Harry Styles Brought Nipples & Sequins To The Grammys

It’s hard to think of a bigger jumpsuit devotee than Harry Styles. From the shimmery red number that featured in his “As It Was” music video to the plunging sequin outfit Harold wore for last summer’s Coachella, the singer has been single-handedly flying the flag for glamming-up the vintage circus strongman silhouette in recent years. With this in mind, perhaps it’s no surprise that Styles’ 2023 Grammy look – a harlequin-esque jumpsuit paired with an artful flash of nip’ – also pulled from a similar moodboard.

Emblazoned with a staggering 250,000 crystals, painstakingly stitched onto the garment by hand, Harry’s look is a collaboration between Swarovski, and the emerging Parisian label EGONlab. Known for their fluid, genderless designs and playful, campy reference points, one of the brand’s leading mottos is: “rules are made to be broken”. He paired the statement piece with his usual fistful of rings, two delicate layered necklaces, and simple white boots – with the red carpet look styled by his go-to stylist Harry Lambert.

A further two costume changes followed, with Styles accepting his multiple Grammy haul in custom Gucci tailoring. Pairing a structured white blazer with tan slacks and a silver vest, he also carried one of the Italian label’s Horsebit 1955 bags – though it’s not clear how many gramophone-shaped trophies he managed to fit inside the tiny holdall.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Nominated for an impressive six awards, Styles ended up taking home one of the Grammy’s most prestigious prizes, Best Album, for his 2022 release Harry’s House. He also took home the gong for Best Pop Vocal Album.

For his performance of “As It Was” at the awards show, meanwhile, Styles stuck with dependable fave Gucci – who have been kitting out his touring wardrobes since 2018 – with a fringed silver ensemble and Adidas x Gucci Gazelle trainers.