Some days feel luckier than others, almost as if there’s a little hint of magic in the air. Everything’s in flow, and it often seems like good things fall into your lap as a result. You find a crisp $20 in a random pocket, your crush asks you out, or your hair looks just right immediately out of bed.

According to astrology, that luckiness has a lot to do with what’s going on in the sky, and it’s why each zodiac sign has a special lucky day for 2026. To land on the precise date for your most auspicious moment, “we want to look at what the benefic planets are doing,” says Nicole Goicuria, MA, a therapist and astrologer. “These planets are Venus and Jupiter. They can bring luck through presenting opportunities and offering gifts through growth, abundance, and expansion.”

Goicuria also looks for harmonious aspects between these planets, known as sextiles and trines, as well as the nodes of the moon. “[That’s] where we experience the eclipses, and they are considered points of destiny in astrology,” she says. “Activation of the nodes can sometimes lead to events or circumstances that may seem fated or feel lucky, too, depending on the transit.”

To make the most of your lucky day, you still have to take action. Instead of sitting back or sleeping in, Goicuria recommends launching a new goal, which is more likely to have a favorable outcome with the planets on your side.

Knowing what’s going on astrologically, and which day is your luckiest, is similar to checking the weather before leaving the house. “It will help you decide how you may want to navigate the day,” she says. Here is the luckiest day for each zodiac sign in 2026.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Luckiest Day: Jan. 8 Aries will have a streak of good luck right at the top of the year. “On this day, the Mars ruling planet of Aries is in direct motion conjunct Venus in Capricorn,” says Goicuric, which means it’s an ideal moment in your career and public realm. This is your best chance to launch a project at work, agree to a public speaking gig, or go on a dream job interview. While you’re always prepared — you are a fire sign, after all — you’ll be extra in the zone. The day might also hint at a raise, thanks to Venus making harmonious contact with the moon’s nodes, she says. Wake up ready to answer emails, show up to work early, or make a big announcement about your business.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Luckiest Day: Aug. 15 If you’re a Taurus, you’ll feel the luckiest in late summer — and in the cutest way. According to the astrology of this day, it could be a good time to adopt a pet, Goicuric says. If you’ve been dreaming about getting a pet, start filling out applications ASAP. Even if you’re low on a waiting list for the perfect black cat, there’s a good chance you’ll get a call and find out you’ve been chosen. It’s also an ideal moment for home renovations, so take it as the perfect time to build those Ikea cabinets. Chances are it’ll be a breeze, and if you build one with a partner, it might even help you bond.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Luckiest Day: May 19 The Geminis of the world will feel luckiest in mid-spring, especially when it comes to travel. To soak up the good energy, plan a trip around this time, and it should go smoothly. Who knows? Maybe you’ll even get a last-minute upgrade to business class. Based on the astrology of May 19, Goicuric also expects it to be a favorable moment for mind-expanding activities. It might explain why you sign up for a yoga class on a whim and feel totally changed by your last pose. “This could also lead to a spiritual awakening or breakthrough, if that is what you are seeking,” she says. “This transformative energy could help you level up in your approach to achieving your goals.”

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Luckiest Day: April 13 “Cancers will definitely want to take advantage of Jupiter in their sign for the first half of 2026,” Goicuric says. “With Jupiter direct sextile Venus in Taurus, this can manifest as a lucky day to socialize and make new contacts.” As a homebody, you aren’t always in the mood to go out. However, if you’ve been feeling like you need to expand your social circle, this will be the day to do it. “You never know who you will meet,” she says. There could be a few besties on the horizon.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Luckiest Day: July 29 On July 29, the sun will be conjunct Jupiter in Leo, just in time for your birthday. Remember, Jupiter is one of the great benefic planets, so its presence means Leos will have an extra dose of luck. “This is giving major glow-up potential for today and through the rest of the year,” she says, so go get a major haircut, a new outfit, or simply adopt a fresh outlook on life. According to Goicuric, this day could also lead to lucky breaks in your creative pursuits, romance, health, and finances, so share ideas, have fun, and put yourself out there to see what sticks.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Luckiest Day: Feb. 22 Virgos, listen up! This is a lucky day for romance as Venus exalted in Pisces trines exalted Jupiter in Cancer, Goicuric says. That’s astrology speak for some pretty nice things coming your way. “It could be a lucky day for finding romance, if you are looking,” she says, so start swiping those apps. You might hit it off with a few good people who had a less-than-stellar Valentine’s Day, and who are keen to make up for it. It’s also possible you’ll have a meet-cute, so keep your eyes peeled in coffee shops and dog parks. Signing important contracts might also make sense today. Take that as a hint to go for the new lease, if you have your eye on one. If you work with clients, Goicuric says there’s a good chance you’ll also find some new ones and make important connections at work.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Luckiest Day: June 9 “For Libras, their ruling planet Venus will conjoin Jupiter in their 10th house, or career space,” Goicuric says. “That means it will be a lucky day for career opportunities, a promotion, and an excellent day for launching a new project or public speaking.” If you have an important presentation to make, trust that the universe will have your back and go in with the confidence to share big ideas. There might also be some nice changes or surprises coming your way on this day in different realms. Such unexpected moments could include getting partnered up, graduating, or accomplishing another long-standing goal, Goicuric says. Have a bottle of bubbly at the ready.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Luckiest Day: March 4 The Scorpios of the world will encounter some major eclipse season luck when one of your ruling planets, Mars, enters your house of romance on March 4. On this day, your Hinge will blowup with DMs, your crush will text you back, or you’ll have an amazing first date. According to Goicuric, you might also meet someone at random, so make sure you actually leave the house on this day and put yourself out there. Simply looking cute and mysterious in a coffee shop could do the trick. This will also be a great day for creative breakthroughs. You’ll want to sign up for a pottery class or take on a new hobby as a way to scratch the itch. If you’re already working on something, expect an extra zing of inspiration. In a flash, you’ll know the perfect ending for your novel.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Luckiest Day: Aug. 21 While Sagittarius is an inherently lucky zodiac sign, Aug. 21 will have an extra kick to it. Your ruling planet, Jupiter, will be in Leo — and it’ll fill you with an extra boost of courage and confidence. To embrace the day, think about your to-do list and what you’ve been putting off. If you push some plans into action right now, they’ll have a good shot at coming to fruition, likely with an ease you never could have expected. “This day may also give you extra inspiration or courage to try something new,” Goicuric says. “It’s a potentially lucky day to step out of your comfort zone in the realms of romance, travel, and creativity.”

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Luckiest Day: July 19 Your ruling planet, Saturn, is going direct mid-summer, which means you’ll have a lot of luck at home and on the work front. “You may find a new place to live that you love, if you are looking,” Goicuric says. So, congrats ahead of time on the sunny apartment with exposed brick! Even though Capricorns always keep it pushing at work, July 19 will come with some extra luck in the form of things going your way in your career — even when they probably shouldn’t. Think about a meeting with a tough boss who tends to hate everyone’s ideas. Don’t be surprised if she suddenly loves yours. You’ll get some lucky breaks, but it will be built on the hard work you’ve already done.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Luckiest Day: May 1 The early days of spring will feel full of hope and possibility for Aquarians, especially on May 1. “This could be a day for auspicious communication,” Goicuric says. Instead of feeling misunderstood or out of place, you’ll feel as if you’re in flow with the universe and everyone around you — some real main character energy. To take advantage of the aura in the air, have any important chats you’ve been putting off. You may find that they go more smoothly than expected. It’s also possible a family member will pop up and support you in a big way, like your brother who never texts back suddenly agreeing to help you move. According to Goicuric, you should also have an easy-peasy day at work.