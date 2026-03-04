Harry Styles Breaks His Silence On Liam Payne's Death

Harry Styles is breaking his silence on Liam Payne’s death. During his March 4 interview on Apple Music’s The Zane Lowe Show, the singer opened up about his late One Direction bandmate for the first time since his death, speaking about how “difficult” his loss was and the hardest part about grieving publicly.

Payne died in October 2024, after falling off a hotel balcony in Argentina. Over a year later, Styles admitted that he’s still processing it. “Full transparency, it's something that I, even the idea of talking about it, I struggle with that a little bit,” he told Lowe. However, he explained that he particularly had trouble with fans’ reaction to his grieving process.

“I think there was a period when he passed away where I really struggled with acknowledging how strange it is to have people... own part of your grief in a way,” he said. “I have such strong feelings around my friend passing away. And then suddenly being aware of... there’s maybe a desire from other people of you to convey that in some way, or it means you're not feeling what you're feeling or something, you know?”

Dave M. Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Styles revealed that Payne’s death made him turn inward and confront his own approach to life.

“It's difficult to lose any friend, but it's so difficult to lose a friend who is so like you in so many ways,” he said. “I saw someone with the kindest heart who just wanted to be great. It was a really important moment for me in terms of taking a look at my life and being able to say to myself, ‘OK, what do I want to do with my life? How do I want to live my life?’”

Harry’s Tribute To Liam

In conclusion, Styles pays tribute to Payne daily by simply making the most out of his life, a theme that inspired his new album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. “I think the greatest way you can honor your friends who pass away is by living your life to the fullest,” he stated, before finishing his thoughts by describing Payne as a “super special person.”

JMEnternational/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

After Payne’s death, Styles released a statement with his fellow 1D bandmates Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik, saying they were “devastated” and would take “some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother” before speaking further. Days later, he paid his own tribute before attending Payne’s funeral.

“His greatest joy was making other people happy, and it was an honour to be alongside him as he did it,” Styles wrote. “Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve, he had an energy for life that was infectious. He was warm, supportive, and incredibly loving. The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished of my life. I will miss him always, my lovely friend.”