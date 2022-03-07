Harry Styles Could Have More “Watermelon Sugar” For Us Soon

Harry Styles’ fans are known for putting in over-time when it comes to uncovering what the star is up to. The One Direction singer was spotted lounging on a giant bed near Buckingham Palace in his polka-dot pyjamas last month, sparking hopes he may have been filming a new music video. Styles was surrounded by a set of retro cars, and appeared to be filming in front of the central London tourist spot.

Adding weight to the speculation, an anonymous insider is quoted as telling The Sun that the singer will be dropping the lead single from the follow-up to 2019’s “Fine Line” in a matter of weeks. “Harry’s lead single is coming this month and his fans are in for a real treat,” the source said. “The video is going to be just as good as the song. While fans might think they have seen it all, Harry actually saved the best bit for behind closed doors. “The fashion and the features in the secret shoot for the video are incredible.”

"Harry really pushes the boat out,” they added. “He is absolutely thrilled with what they have created and can’t wait for people to hear the song and see the video.”

Styles’ last record, “Fine Line” came out three years ago, with the events of 2020 sadly putting an early end to touring plans. At the beginning of 2022, the singer announced brand new dates for a rescheduled live outing that he’s branded Love On Tour — featuring a string of stadium shows in the UK, and gigs across the US, Europe, and South America.

Adding further fuel to the fire, a convenient gap in Styles’ tour schedule right before heading off from the UK to mainland Europe happens to overlap with this year’s Glastonbury Festival, which takes place between Jun. 22–26 2022. Very interesting indeed.

Bustle has approached Harry Styles’ reps for comment