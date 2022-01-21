As if last year wasn’t bad enough already – y’know, with the whole lockdown and everything – the final straw was Harry Styles cancelling his victory lap of second album Fine Line. Originally slated for April 2020, his postponed 2021 dates got cancelled, too, leaving fans longing for the live return of their sweet and resplendent prince. Fortunately things are finally looking up, with the star confirming Love On Tour 2022: a massive, 32-date epic.

You’ll also notice that our Harold has graduated to some of the biggest venues going – he’s officially a stadium-level superstar for his UK dates. It’s a good job there’s plenty of room. While tickets for any rescheduled shows remain valid, fans who were lucky enough to bag tickets for the singer’s OG tour at UK venues won’t be able to carry them forward to the brand new, shiny stadium dates –though luckily the singer is hosting a handful of pre-sales to prioritise fans who had tickets for his old UK shows.

With the scramble for tickets kicking off in the near future, here’s absolutely everything you need to know about emerging victorious.

Harry Styles Love On Tour 2022 Dates

Starting in the summer, the singer’s biggest live outing to date kicks off at Glasgow’s Ibrox Stadium on Jun. 11, before taking him across Europe and South America for the rest on the year. After wrapping up his UK stadium dates, he’ll hop across the Irish sea to play Dublin’s Aviva Stadium. From there, it’s onto arenas across Europe.

After a quick rest-stop after the Lisbon date on Jul. 31 the tour will pick up again in late Nov. with a trio of Mexican shows. The star will also visit Colombia, Peru, Chile, Argentina, and Brazil.

Here’s a full run-down of all of the dates below, courtesy of the man himself. We’re so excited to see you too, Harry. Thank you, love you. B

Harry Styles Love On Tour 2022 Tickets

Tickets for all new UK stadium dates go on general sale on Jan. 28 at 9 a.m. GMT. If you’re a fan who snapped up a ticket for an UK arena date that was later cancelled, you’re in luck – Ticketmaster are putting on an exclusive presale for previous ticket holders on Jan. 24. Like the general sale, it starts at 9 a.m. so set those alarm clocks.

If you’re heading into battle from scratch, there are also a couple of other pre-sales worth keeping an eye on. O2 Priority customers can sneak into an earlier ticket release on Jan. 26, and there’s also a Live Nation presale on Jan. 27 for anybody signed up to the promoter’s perks scheme. On top of that, Gigs in Scotland also have a ticket release on Jan. 27 for any fans hoping to attend the Glasgow gig.

And if you’ve still got tickets for a rescheduled date, meanwhile, you’ll be able to carry those forward to the new show.

Harry Styles Love On Tour 2022 Supporting Act

One of the most heartbreaking things about Hazza’s various tour cancellations? Missing out on the incredible crew of artists he’d recruited to join the party: ranging from rising pop-head King Princess and the twisted rock-pop of Jenny Lewis through to Jamaican reggae champ Koffee.

Understandably, not everyone can make it along to the rescheduled tour, but once again the Once-Directioner has pulled it out the bag with his new line-up of support acts. If you’re planning on going to one of the UK stadium dates, prepare to warm up for the Styles by ugly-crying to the cinematic indie of Japanese-American singer-songwriter Mitski. By then, she will have released her forthcoming sixth album Laurel Hell, so you’re in for a real treat.

Mitski’s latest single “Love Me More”

For the European dates, it’s a Mercury Prize winner-fest, with Wolf Alice and Arlo Parks – who have both won the prestigious songwriting gong in recent years – both joining the bill at various points. Arlo Parks, who also cleaned up at this years BRIT Awards, will bring her debut album Collapsed in Sunbeams to Styles’ Irish stadium show, while London indie heroes Wolf Alice will open for the rest of the European tour dates.

A taste of what to expect from Wolf Alice

No change for the South American dates, meanwhile – with multi-talented singer, songwriter, rapper, and DJ Koffee opening the show.

Anything Else Noteworthy Here?

Well, beady-eyed stans may have noted with keen interest that there’s a quite convenient little tour break before Harry Styles heads off to the European mainland. Coincidentally it happens to overlap with this year’s Glastonbury, which takes place between Jun. 22–26 2022. Could it be quite easy to, say, swoop across to Worthy Farm for a festival slot on Friday or Saturday? It seems plausible.

Look, it’s all just gossip at this point, but if you’re reading this Harry Styles, it’d be rude not to drop by.