Shane Hollander may be a hockey pro, but his father just made a rookie mistake. Heated Rivalry actor Dylan Walsh, who plays Hudson Williams’ onscreen dad David on the hit HBO Max series, recently paused his Cameo account after getting “in trouble,” and fans think they know why.

In a recent Cameo video, as seen in viral clips posted on social media, Walsh told the lucky fan that he was preparing to return to Canada to start filming the second season of Heated Rivalry — and accidentally spoiled that there might be more. “Getting ready to go back up to Canada and shoot some more episodes,” he said. “I think we’re doing 12 this time.”

While this may seem like minor information, the number “12” is likely a huge spoiler. The first season of Heated Rivalry consisted of just six episodes, and writer-showrunner Jacob Tierney has no plans to expand the count for future seasons, telling the Los Angeles Times in February, “I don’t need to do 10. I would always rather tighten the belt than get loosey-goosey.”

Therefore, if they’re indeed shooting 12 episodes rather than just six, that would mean Walsh might’ve accidentally confirmed a third season of Heated Rivalry before a renewal was officially announced. Feels like something Shane’s lover Ilya Rosanov would do, to be honest.

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Days later, Walsh’s Cameo account was deactivated, stating that he would be unavailable for personalized videos for a full year, until August 2027. “Stepping away because a video went viral that got me in trouble,” a message on his account reads.

The highly anticipated second season of Heated Rivalry will be adapted from The Long Game, the second Game Changers novel to focus on Shane’s enemies-to-lovers relationship with rival hockey player Ilya Rosanov, played by Connor Storrie. The show was an overnight sensation, with Storrie and Williams’ chemistry and steamy scenes launching them into instant stardom.

If Walsh’s spoilers are correct, it’s also possible that Season 2 will be split into two parts. However, Tierney already hinted at 2026 BookCon in April that he might split The Long Game across a second and third season, which they might be filming back-to-back. “It's a lot of book," he said, before admitting he’ll get into “a lot of trouble” if he continues speaking. Perhaps Walsh wasn’t the true source of these spoilers after all.