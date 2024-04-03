Heather Rae El Moussa Says Filming Selling Sunset Was “Toxic”

Heather Rae El Moussa doesn’t look back on her Selling Sunset days fondly. The reality star stopped by The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast on April 1 and recalled filming the Netflix real estate show, describing the experience as “very toxic.”

El Moussa, who starred in Selling Sunset for seven seasons between 2019 and 2023, said not being asked back full-time was “a blessing” as the show had gotten “out of control.” She continued, “In the beginning was it just all fun, not crazy drama. We were all friends. Any drama was just simple ... Then it just got worse and worse and worse. They started adding in more girls.”

The former Selling Sunset star also said the erratic filming schedule left her “crying from the stress,” making it hard to focus on her life away from the cameras. “I never knew when I was going to be filming. It was last minute, it took over my life, it was hard to do my real job — real estate,” she added. “It was hard to do anything else.”

As for the Selling Sunset drama fans have come to expect, El Moussa also disclosed that things got “pretty brutal” with her former cast mates.

Heather Rae El Moussa on Netflix’s Selling Sunset.

“I pretty much was level-headed almost the whole time. I was kind of friends with everyone,” she recalled. “It’s very toxic. You’re around a bunch of women that everyone wants to be stars on the show, No. 1. And they’ll kind of do anything.”

She Won’t Be Back For Season 8

El Moussa was a full-time Selling Sunset cast member for six seasons and took on a reduced role in the show’s seventh run, which concluded in November 2023. Shortly after welcoming a son with her husband, Tarek El Moussa, in February 2023, she revealed to E! News that Netflix hadn’t asked her back.

Despite the show’s changes, there doesn’t appear to be any bad blood between the Selling Sunset cast and El Moussa, who sent well wishes to her former costars ahead of the Season 7 premiere. “Congrats to my girls on S7,” she wrote on Instagram in Nov. 2023, adding, “You may see me in a few episodes.”

Netflix confirmed in Feb. 2024 that the Selling Sunset Season 8 cast doesn’t include El Moussa, and instead consists of Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, Bre Tiesi, Chelsea Lazkani, Amanza Smith, Nicole Young, and Mary and Romain Bonnet.

El Moussa is seemingly content with the streamer’s casting decision, however, having recently told People, “I love being able to prioritize my family and my happiness and step away from some of the drama that Selling Sunset brought into my life.”