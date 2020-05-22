A Timeline Of Heather Rae Young & Tarek El Moussa’s Whirlwind Relationship

When the second season of Selling Sunset began filming, Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa had just started dating. Fans learned a bit about the early stages of their relationship -- including that Heather met Tarek's kids pretty early on. Since then, the couple has blazed past many more relationship milestones.

After finalizing his divorce from Flip or Flop costar Christina Anstead in January 2018, Tarek met Heather after spotting her on a yacht near his. Photos of the two cuddling and kissing at Redondo Beach, California's Portofino Hotel & Marina surfaced in late July 2019, and, on Aug. 8, Tarek called Heather his girlfriend on Instagram.

"After more than 3 years on my own I’m so PROUD to say that this beautiful, sweet and talented young lady is my girlfriend!" he captioned their photo, in part. "The first time I saw her smile she 'did that thing to my tummy,' and I knew right away I needed to get to know her . . . I just want to let the world know I met someone special that makes me want to be a better man."

The same month, Heather and Tarek gave a joint interview to People in which they revealed that they love to do "normal people things" like going out to dinner and watching movies. "He's been very romantic. It's been very amazing," Heather said. When celebrating Tarek's 38th birthday on Aug. 21, they even met each other's dads.

When Heather turned 32 the following month, Tarek surprised her with her dream car: a white hard-top Ferrari. She shared a "gushy post" on Instagram to show off her new wheels, calling Tarek a "special man" and encouraging her followers to not "settle for anything less" than true love.

Following a European vacation to Amsterdam and Paris, Tarek included Heather in his holiday family photo with his kids Taylor, 9, and Brayden, 4 — all in matching pajamas. "I just love you and our little family so much," he wrote along with the Dec. 6 Instagram shot, thanking Heather "for coming into our life and making this photo possible." She's also gone to Taylor and Brayden's sporting events, watched their school performances, and attended their birthday parties over the past year. They all celebrated Easter 2020 together, too.

In January 2020, Tarek revealed on Instagram that he and Heather have been "living together for a while now," splitting their time between his Orange County home and her place in West Hollywood "one or two nights a week." Then in April 2020, Tarek sold his house, and the pair began renting a beachfront home in Newport Beach while they wait to "build or find the perfect house," he told People.

While celebrating their one-year anniversary with a boat trip to Catalina Island, California on July 25, Tarek proposed to Heather with an eight-carat emerald-cut diamond ring. "I think being engaged is so special because he chose me and I love him so much," Heather told People, adding that the beach proposal was the best day of her life. "I love him more than anything and he's my best friend in the whole world, I cannot stop smiling.”

Their wedding planning kicked off in October 2020 when Heather announced that they’d locked in a wedding date and location, and she’d chosen her “dream dress” from her favorite wedding dress designer, Galia Lahav. “We don't want to have a super big wedding, but our small wedding is probably gonna be someone else's big wedding, so we'll see how things go,” Tarek told People in November. “But we're planning on doing it far enough out to where hopefully the pandemic settles down a little."

Tarek and Heather hosted an intimate engagement party on April 24, 2021 in Newport Beach with Heather’s Selling Sunset co-stars Chrishell Stause, Amanza Smith, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Davina Potratz, and Jason and Brett Oppenheim all in attendance. "The most special night with the most special man... I can't stop smiling," Heather captioned an Instagram party video, which was set to the tune of Justin Bieber's “Holy."

Though the couple has yet to reveal their exact wedding date or venue, Tarek did tell E! News in October that they’d narrowed the locations down to California or Mexico and were “thinking either May or October.” Either way, they plan to be husband and wife before the end of 2021.