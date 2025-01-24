Did Heidi Montag Just Drop A Lauren Conrad Diss Track?

Heidi Montag has transported us back to 2006. Riding the new wave of support for her 2006 album Superficial, Montag surprised fans on Jan. 24 by dropping a new mixtape, Superficial 2: Heidiwood Edition, a long-awaited sequel to her debut.

The project is full of new electro-pop jams that were recorded before Montag and husband Spencer Pratt lost their home in the Los Angeles wildfires. They had planned her return to music since her song “I’ll Do It” went viral on TikTok in 2023. But one track, in particular, takes fans back to The Hills era, and it’s seemingly aimed at her BFF-turned-frenemy Lauren “LC” Conrad.

The Lauren Conrad Connection

On “Forgive & Forget,” Montag addresses who initially appears to be a scorned ex-lover, but it soon becomes clear that she’s talking to someone who was much more meaningful. “Damn, you really put me through it, but I’m taking back the life you ruined,” she sings on the pre-chorus. “‘Cause he didn't break my heart, you did.”

The second verse seems to refer to one of Montag’s former Hills castmates, with nods to the MTV series and allegations that the show was highly scripted. “Used mascara, tears, and sympathy just to get some good TV,” she sings. “Storylines and shady lies, words you used to weaponize.” Montag fought with Conrad frequently throughout the series.

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images

The song is even named after one of the former BFFs’ most iconic arguments from The Hills, when Montag went to Conrad’s apartment during Season 3 (scheduled via AIM, as per usual in 2006) to address accusations that she and Pratt started sex tape rumors about Conrad, only to be met with icy contempt.

“I wanna forgive you and I wanna forget you,” Conrad harshly told Montag, causing her to make a classic Hills-style dramatic exit. That line is now the chorus of the new track, with Montag seemingly turning Conrad’s words back on her nearly 20 years after that argument.

Heidi Montag’s “Forgive & Forget” Lyrics

Read the full lyrics to Montag’s new song “Forgive & Forget” below.

Forgive, forgive

Forget, forget

You thought that you would get the best of me

You’re wrong, the truth comes out eventually

I’m not sleeping with the enemy

Do you know what you meant to me?

Let me refresh your memory

‘Cause, damn, you really put me through it

But I’m taking back the life you ruined

So I’m making out dead and losing

‘Cause he didn't break my heart, you did

I wanna forgive you, I wanna forget you

Can you imagine if I had let you

Get under my skin and get into our bed, yеah?

You rewrite the story with your pеrfect ending

So tell me how could I be so easy to lose

Even after everything we've been through

I wanna forgive you (Forgive, forgive)

I wanna forget you (Forget, forget)

Used mascara, tears and sympathy just to get some good TV

Do you know what that did to me? (Do you know that?)

Storylines and shady lies, words you used to weaponize

Took so long to get the knife (Out of my back)

'Cause, damn, you really put me through it

But I'm taking back the life you ruined

So I'm making out dead and losing

'Cause he didn't break my heart, you did

I wanna forgive you, I wanna forget you

Can you imagine if I had let you

Get under my skin and get into our bed, yeah?

You rewrite the story with your perfect ending

So tell me how could I be so easy to lose

Even after everything we've been through

I wanna forgive you (Forgive, forgive)

I wanna forget you (Forget, forget)

Even in my darkest moments

I'm glad you showed me

I'm stronger than I ever thought I'd ever be

Made it out the other side

I'm done with crying

Now I know I can get through anything

I wanna forgive you, I wanna forget you

Can you imagine if I had let you

Get under my skin and get into our bed, yeah?

You rewrite the story with your perfect ending

So tell me how could I be so easy to lose

Even after everything we've been through

I wanna forgive you (Forgive, forgive)

I wanna forget you (Forget, forget)

So I'll forgive and I'll forget

I'm better than I've ever been

So I'll forgive and I'll forget

I'm better than I've ever been