For Heidi Montag, 2025 has held a lifetime of highs and lows — and it’s only February. The Hills alum and her husband, Spencer Pratt, were gutted after losing their home in the Los Angeles wildfires. But in the midst of tragedy, fans and celebs alike rediscovered Montag’s cult classic 2010 album, Superficial, propelling it to hit multiple Billboard charts for the first time. All of a sudden, Montag — erstwhile reality TV star and tabloid provocateur — was a bona fide pop star.

“I was so appreciative for The Hills, but I had so much more to give in the industry,” Montag, 38, tells Bustle. “My dream was always to be a singer and a pop star, so to have that chance now has been such a blessing. It's been such a light in such a darkness for us.”

When it was first released in 2010, Superficial was maligned by critics. At the time, Montag and Pratt were fresh off of a divisive run on The Hills, which portrayed them as villains for fighting with their co-star, Lauren Conrad. The press poked fun at her public plastic surgeries, and the fact that she and Pratt spent $2 million of their own money to make the album. “If it was with a label, I'm sure it would've cost $10-$15 million,” she quips.

Fifteen years later, it’s hard to remember what all the fuss was about — and easier to appreciate the music on its own terms. The Heidissaince started in early 2024, when her sex-positive anthem “I’ll Do It” went viral on TikTok. Montag noticed that its popularity wasn’t tied to The Hills nostalgia — and that many of her 1.2 million monthly Spotify listeners were ages 18 to 24, who would’ve been too young to watch her on The Hills when it aired.

“It's this new generation that is loving and embracing the music, not attached to any negativity or any shows,” she explains. “People are associating me with just being a musician.”

Motivated by her new fans, Montag quietly re-entered the studio in 2024. So she was primed to seize on the momentum in January with the surprise release of Superficial 2: Heidiwood Edition. Like its predecessor, the sequel album is full of dance-pop anthems that poke fun at her public persona: she cites an iconic scene from The Hills on “Forgive & Forget,” and declares she’ll never be “America’s Sweetheart,” as the final song is titled.

And there’s more where that came from. The day after her interview with Bustle, Montag went to the studio to record new music with an illustrious, yet-to-be-named producer and songwriter. “I guess in the industry, when you start working with really big producers, they like things to be a secret,” she says with a laugh.

Below, Montag opens up about reclaiming her music, her run-in with an early-career Lady Gaga, and her love of Taylor Swift.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

On Almost Collaborating With Lady Gaga & Writing A The Hills Diss Track

In November, you released your version of “Fashion,” written by Lady Gaga. Why you couldn't release it at first? And what does it mean to reclaim it now?

Originally, [producer] RedOne said, “I have this incredible song for you.” We went in to record it, and he's like, “Oh, we just need to get on the phone with the songwriter.” [Gaga] was not having it and not excited to talk to me at all. But I didn't realize that she was launching as an artist. Then, Confessions of a Shopaholic wanted that song to be in the movie. They’re like, “Oh, actually, sorry, the songwriter said she’s not giving the rights, and that it's her song.”

But you know what? She sent me some makeup, so maybe she’s having a change of heart.

Heidi Montag

“Forgive & Forget” seems inspired by your friendship-ending convo with Lauren Conrad on The Hills. What inspired you to speak your mind about that moment all these years later?

At that time, I never had a narrative in the press about what I was going through, on- or off-camera. There was no social media. So, it's nice to reflect on my past experiences. It felt empowering to close that chapter of my life, with nods to surgery and relationships. I wanted to take back my voice on things that I never had the ability to speak on fully.

On Her Favorite Artists & The First CD She Bought

Who would be your dream collaborator?

Jennifer Lopez. She's everything to me. Obviously, Christina Aguilera is amazing. Who doesn't love Britney Spears? Billie Eilish is incredible. I'm a big fan of Lana Del Rey. I feel I would love Charli XCX because I could keep up with partying with her.

365 party girls.

Girl, I'll show you how this generation does it.

What song did you play at your wedding?

My song “Blackout” was the one for Spencer and me. But we didn't have a traditional first dance at all.

On the other hand, what song would you want played at your funeral?

Probably “I'll Do It,” because I'm still that b*tch. Now I'm just in heaven, singing along, OK? I'm not going anywhere.

Heidi Montag

Do you remember the first CD you ever bought?

I was very into Christian music, but I did have Spice Girls [music]. Then I had my mom buy Eminem, and she didn't know it was explicit. I was in the back cussing, and she's like, “Oh my gosh, what are you listening to?” and threw it out the window. I was like, “You bought it for me.”

Is there a genre that you haven't made music in but would like to?

I absolutely love country music and grew up listening to it. I would love to do more of an Enya-style vibe, as well. What would you even call that genre? Just meditative, relaxing.

What is one lyric that has resonated with you the most?

“They say I'm superficial, some call me a b*tch. They just mad ‘cause I'm sexy, famous, and I'm rich." I love that.

On Her Taylor Swift-Inspired New Single

What can you tell us about your next single with this mystery producer?

It's about what I'm going through now, not being at home. I was crying hysterically. I was like, “I don't think I can record this song.” But I put my heart into it. What I love so much about Taylor Swift is that you feel like you know and relate to her, almost like she has a journal you’re reading. That was my goal [for this song].

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

What's your favorite Taylor track?

“Exile” is one of my favorite Taylor songs. “Look What You Made Me Do” is big in our house — anything from Reputation. I think half of my favorite songs are hers.

I love that you mentioned Reputation. I went to that tour three times. It's incredible.

That was the tour where Taylor held [our son] Gunner before her concert. I couldn't believe she took the time and had us come backstage. We spoke with her mom. It felt like we were with her for just a regular visit. She was so cool, calm, and collected in her robe. I couldn't believe what a superstar she was, so sweet and loving. She blows me away. I don't know how she does what she does. She might be the best musician and famous person in the world.

This interview was edited and condensed for clarity.