Lifetime's Obsession Trilogy Comes To Just As Wild Of A Conclusion As You'd Think

Lifetime's decided to claim our weekend with back-to-back premieres of three nail-biting psychosexual tales of twisted love. Following the travails of Madison Turner, a young woman who had the misfortune of needing a roommate on short notice. In the first of the series, Obsession: Stalked By My Lover, Madison falls in love with her roommate Blake, only to find out he's not what he seems. Then in Obsession: Escaping My Ex, Blake escapes from prison and tracks Madison down. And in the final installment,Obsession: Her Final Vengeance, Blake's psychotic sister Lisa shows up to torment Madison. It seems hard to believe this kind entire trilogy — especially Her Final Vengeance — could be based on a true story, but let's examine the facts.

There's no direct confirmation that Her Final Vengeance is based on a true story. Lifetime's pretty good about about being upfront about whether or not their films are ripped from the headlines — just take Prosecuting Casey Anthony or Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial in Italy, which call out their real-life inspirations. So what exactly is the backstory for the trilogy?

Lifetime

All three films in the series were penned by writer and businesswoman Melissa Cassera. In an interview on her website, Cassera cites erotic fiction, favorite TV shows like Game of Thrones, and "epic movie trailer music" as inspirations. She also notes her love of: "celebrity gossip blogs and magazines — which provide amazing fodder for dramatic storylines about tortured characters, embroiled in unending scandal." While Cassera doesn't get too specific about what inspired this particular series, it's safe to say that she nailed the tortured heroine with Madison.