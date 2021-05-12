Season 2 Of The High School Musical Series Will Introduce Several New Characters

After a well-received and surprisingly delightful first season, Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is taking on a different musical in Season 2. Following the East High drama club’s successful performance of their own version of High School Musical, Season 2 sees the crew preparing to perform Beauty and the Beast while competing with rival high school North High for a prestigious high school musical theater award. (Don’t worry, they’ve promised more High School Musical covers in between renditions of “Be Our Guest!”).

The main cast of the show is remaining the same, with Olivia Rodrigo (Nini Salazar-Roberts), Joshua Bassett (Ricky Bowen), Matt Cornett, and more all set to return. Joe Serafini, who plays Seb, has also being promoted to a series regular, and the second season promises several new recurring characters and guest stars as well. Meet the new additions to Season 2 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series below.

Derek Hough Plays Zack Roy

Derek Hough is a dancer, actor, and singer best known for the decade he spent as an Emmy-award winning professional dancer on Dancing With the Stars. In Season 2 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, he plays Zack “Zacky” Roy, a charming and successful actor who has returned to Salt Lake City to teach drama at North High. Oh, and he also happens to be Miss Jen’s ex-boyfriend.

Olivia Rose Keegan Plays Lily

Keegan, who is best known for her role as Claire Brady on Days of Our Lives, plays Lily, a new East High freshman “whose sweetness masks her insecurity and highly competitive nature.” From the few clips of her in the Season 2 trailer — one of which shows her making a move on Nini’s boyfriend Ricky — it looks like Lily could stir up some drama at school.

Roman Banks Plays Howie

Roman Banks joins the cast as Howie, a high school junior who has a job as a delivery guy for Salt Lake Slices, the pizza shop owned by Big Red’s family. Banks is best known for being the first Black person to play the starring role in the Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen.

Andrew Barth Feldman Plays Antoine

Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Feldman, who is best known for playing the title character in the Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen, is playing French exchange student Antoine.

Asher Angel Plays Jack

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Actor Asher Angel played Jonah Beck in the Disney series Andi Mack and also starred as a teenage Billy Batson in the movie Shazam!. In High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Angel plays Jack, who is described as a “charming, smooth-talking student with wanderlust.”

See them all in action when High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 premieres on Friday, May 14th.