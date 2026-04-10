Hilary Duff didn’t just release new music for the first time in over a decade this year — she also pulled a Taylor Swift and re-recorded some of her classics. On April 10, the singer released “Come Clean (Mine),” the new version of her 2003 hit, and yes, you may need some tissues hearing her sing it again over 20 years later.

Mirroring Swift’s approach to her “Taylor’s Version” albums, Duff’s re-recording stays faithful to the original song, sounding just as timeless as it did in 2003. But her mature voice adds more depth and emotion to the lyrics, proving that the anthemic chorus rings just as true today.

Making it even more sentimental, Duff timed the streaming release to the Roku Channel’s Laguna Beach reunion special, which features “Come Clean (Mine),” nodding to how the original became a hit thanks to the MTV series using Duff’s track as its theme song.

Duff previously revealed that she re-recorded some of her biggest hits during the rollout for her new album, luck... or something, including a couple of different “Mine” versions as bonus tracks across several vinyl variants of the album. However, until now, she’s kept the songs exclusive to the physical vinyls.

“Come Clean (Mine)” is just the first single from Duff’s upcoming collection of re-recordings. On April 18, she’ll release Hilary Duff – (Mine) exclusively for Record Store Day, which will be limited to just 10,000 copies and pressed on silver vinyl. The LP will feature Duff’s six other “(Mine)” versions, including her Lizzie McGuire Movie classic, “What Dreams Are Made Of (Mine),” which she recently performed live for the first time during her “Small Rooms, Big Nerves” shows.

In November, Duff remarked on the Therapuss podcast that she had a complicated relationship with “What Dreams Are Made Of” back in 2003, stating that she didn’t love it at the time. “I don't even remember recording that song,” she said. “But I will say, now I love it. And when I was filming the movie, I loved it. It was a weird time. It was a Lizzie McGuire song.”