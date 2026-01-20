Hilary Duff is officially back — which means we are so back. On Jan. 19, the actor-singer performed her first headline gig in nearly 20 years, kicking off her special series of intimate shows, Small Rooms, Big Nerves, in London. This marks her first time on the road since 2007’s Dignity Tour, and to say she brought all the feels would be an understatement.

Duff packed her 17-song setlist with new songs, unexpected deep cuts, and hits that provided lots of nostalgia. She kicked off the show with her 2005 banger “Wake Up,” before going into her debut single “So Yesterday” and then jumping 20 years to perform her spicy new song “Roommates.”

Along with embracing old hits and viral moments, like performing her iconic “With Love” routine with some lucky fans, Duff used the show to give a sneak preview of her upcoming album, luck... or something, debuting three new songs, “Weather for Tennis,” “Future Trippin’,” and “We Don’t Talk.”

The show ended with a very nostalgic and sentimental encore, including her reflective new single “Mature” and her first-ever performance of “What Dreams Are Made Of” from The Lizzie McGuire Movie. Duff never included the song on her setlists back in the early 2000s, but recently hinted on the Therapuss podcast that she was now allowed to perform the track.

“When we started rehearsing for the tour, this felt so far away and now it’s real and way beyond my imagination,” Duff said in a press release. “It’s so amazing to get to play old songs and connect on that level and see you all again and then share songs from luck... or something. It really means a lot to be able to play these new songs in this setting. I hope you’re loving the new and the old.”

Duff will head across the pond to continue her Small Rooms, Big Nerves run in Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles, before kicking off a mini Las Vegas residency in February. But according to a press release, these shows “set the stage for what’s next in Duff’s live chapter,” teasing more shows likely to be announced.

Hilary Duff’s 2026 Tour Setlist

